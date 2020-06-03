Controversial Iowa Rep Steve King Loses Primary Race

Conservative Iowa Congressman Steve King was removed from the House.

The lifelong incumbent known for his controversial comments lost Tuesday's main race to state senator Randy Feenstra, according to a local. NBC affiliate.

King was rejected by many on both sides of the aisle over the course of the past year for his comments on "Western civilization," and the House stripped him of the tasks of the committee and President Trump. forbidding him from a trip on Air Force One.

King's 17-year career in Congress was defined by his strong anti-immigration stance, although Feenstra was able to beat him in the state's 4th Congressional District by framing King as an ineffective legislator after he lost his committee duties in the House, the Des Moines Register reported.

"I am really humble," Feenstra said in a victory tweet late Tuesday “Thank you to each and every person who supported us on this journey through thick and thin. You delivered. But tomorrow, go back to work. "

King at a town hall last May He said that Western culture was superior to others, arguing that "if we assume that each culture is equal and has the same amount to contribute to our civilization, then we are devaluing the contributions of the people who laid the foundations for the United States and that is our Founding Fathers. "

And in an interview with the New York Times in early January, he disputed why a term like "white supremacist" was racist.

"White nationalist, white supremacist, western civilization: How did that language become offensive?" he told the newspaper.

While King may be out, Republicans are not likely to lose the seat. After Feentsra's victory, Cook's Political Report changed his prognosis for the district this November, from "likely" Republican to "solid" Republican.

Feenstra will face Democrat Theresa Greenfield, a Des Moines real estate developer, in the general election.