Convent on the outskirts of Detroit loses 13 religious Sisters by Covid-19, 12 in a month





They were all members of the Felicia Sisters convent in Livonia, outside Detroit, aged between 69 and 99, the executive director for the advancement of the mission, Suzanne English, confirmed to CNN on Tuesday. A sister number 13 initially survived the virus, but died of its effects in June.

The sisters were long-time members of the convent and leave a legacy of service, according to their English-provided obituaries. They all served others through different roles, from teaching to helping at-risk children, playing music, and publishing a 586-page book on the history of the convent.

A sister won a commercial script writing contest for Campbell & # 39; s Soup with her second grade class. Another was assigned to Generalate Feliciano in Rome twice and worked as a secretary in the English section of the Vatican's Secretariat of State.

"We regret every one of our sisters who has died during the time of the pandemic across the province, and we greatly appreciate all those who hold us in prayer and support us in various ways," said Sister Mary Christopher Moore, Provincial Minister. of the Province of Our Lady of Hope.