Convent on the outskirts of Detroit loses 13 religious Sisters by Covid-19, 12 in a month

They were all members of the Felicia Sisters convent in Livonia, outside Detroit, aged between 69 and 99, the executive director for the advancement of the mission, Suzanne English, confirmed to CNN on Tuesday. A sister number 13 initially survived the virus, but died of its effects in June.
The sisters were long-time members of the convent and leave a legacy of service, according to their English-provided obituaries. They all served others through different roles, from teaching to helping at-risk children, playing music, and publishing a 586-page book on the history of the convent.
A sister won a commercial script writing contest for Campbell & # 39; s Soup with her second grade class. Another was assigned to Generalate Feliciano in Rome twice and worked as a secretary in the English section of the Vatican's Secretariat of State.
"We regret every one of our sisters who has died during the time of the pandemic across the province, and we greatly appreciate all those who hold us in prayer and support us in various ways," said Sister Mary Christopher Moore, Provincial Minister. of the Province of Our Lady of Hope.
English said the Livonian convent is one of 60 convents in the United States and Canada, as well as a mission in Haiti, where the 469 Felician sisters of North America reside.
The Global Sisters Report says that the deaths of the 13 sisters in Livonia may be the worst loss of life for a community of religious women in the United States since the 1918 flu pandemic.
At the start of the pandemic in March, the convent, like other long-term housing residences, implemented a non-visitor rule and placed restrictions on group activities to help curb the spread of the virus, according to the Global Sisters Report.
& # 39; Somehow it destroyed a little our life of faith & # 39;
"Some of our sisters who have had COVID-19 are struggling to recover from a variety of effects, including continued weakness, respiratory problems, and more," read a statement released by Felician Sisters in early July.
In the United States, nearly 142,000 have died from the coronavirus, according to the Johns Hopkins University case count on Tuesday. More than 3.89 million people have been infected with the virus in the United States.