Convicted pedophile serving a 1,000-year sentence receives probation

A Georgia pedophile sentenced to 1,000 years in prison was released on parole after an appeals court ruling, prompting the district attorney to regret that he was "powerless to stop him."

Peter Mallory was arrested and charged with possession of child pornography, tampering with evidence, and invasion of privacy in 2011. In his 2012 sentence, a circuit judge rated him as "probably the most prolific child pornography collector in the entire world," according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

But an appeals court ruled in May that Mallory's sentence was appropriate, and he was released three weeks later, on May 27.

Before his arrest, Mallory served as the county commissioner and owned an independent television station based on the West Georgia Technical College campus.

When police began detecting child pornography downloads on campus, they originally suspected it was the work of a student, according to WSB-TV 2 in Atlanta. But when the station was raided, investigators found more than 26,000 child pornography files on Mallory's computer.

"The evidence showed that Mallory knowingly and intentionally searched for, collected, downloaded, and saved these images and videos of raped, tortured, and sexually exploited children," District Attorney Herb Cranford said in a press release.

"In today's digital age, no amount of supervision can prevent a compulsive sexual deviant like Mallory from searching for the most egregious images and videos of young children who are sexually abused."