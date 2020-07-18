Conway says he is "totally in favor" that Trump resumes daily briefings on the coronavirus, and denies the breakup with Fauci

Adviser to President Kellyanne Conway told "Hannity" on Friday that she was "fully in favor" of President Trump resuming daily briefings that were characteristic of the first few weeks of the coronavirus pandemic.

"The president had a 51 percent approval rating … when he did the daily briefings," Conway told guest host Tammy Bruce. "You don't need to spend two hours with confrontation instead of information, with a press corps that is simply reprimanding you and trying to fight you for your own book fees and speech and fame fees."

"But it can provide information to Americans because nobody does that like President Trump," added Conway.

The White House Coronavirus Task Force held briefings almost every day between March 16 and April 24, when the coronavirus pandemic began to take hold in the United States. The briefings were marked by frequent clashes between Trump and the media.

"I think when the president provides basic information about where we are with the coronavirus, and look, he and the task force did it every day when the information was devastating," added Conway. "When we had more than 2,000 deaths a day, we were there: the president was there every day, every weekend, he was in the White House with the coronavirus task force. And all that work presented now really needs to, I think, to be carried out.

"And I want to say this also, people are trying to separate President Trump from the members of his working group, including Dr. [Anthony] Fauci. They are all in the same working group. Dr. Fauci is part of the government from the president now. "

Conway is also championing the administration's push for schools to reopen for in-person instruction this fall.

"It is a place where many of our students get their nutrition … they get their mental health services, basic health services," said Conway. "And all of that is very important because we cannot create a pandemic within the pandemic."