Conway's rips cancel the culture: 'It's easier to talk and scream and complain … than to help people'

Counselor to President Kellyanne Conway criticized practitioners of the so-called "cancel culture" on Tuesday, telling Fox News that "it's easier to talk and yell, complain, and belligerent bellyache and lie … than to really help people".

"People are trying to embarrass people of their jobs, their disagreement with any dissent, they are trying to cancel people," Conway said, "overtime outnumbered." "And it's mainly people who choose their lives online, not offline."

Conway spoke three days after Trump promised to "safeguard our values" from internal enemies (leftists, looters, agitators, he said) in a July 4 speech packed with all the complaints and combativeness of his political rallies.

"We are now in the process of defeating the radical left, the anarchists, the agitators, the looters, and the people who, in many cases, have absolutely no idea what they are doing," he said. "We will never allow an angry crowd to tear down our statues, erase our history, indoctrinate our children."

"And we will defend, protect and preserve (the) American way of life, which began in 1492 when Columbus discovered America," he added.

Conway said there are a growing number of Americans who think that everything online is real, adding that people should know "what's in everyone's heart."

“Turn a word here or a thing that was done forty years ago there. I think the president's broadest point is that he is looking to the future. He's a visionary, he's being positive and patriotic. "Conway said.

"Here's my main problem with canceling culture, knocking down statues and all that," Conway said. "How do you give a child more color who is in a school that is failing a better opportunity, a better education? These same people who say 'cancel the culture, knock down statues, remove statues from Statuary Hall, always vote against opportunity scholarships in Washington, DC, that help African American and Hispanic children. ”