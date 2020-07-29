Cookout-powered tropical plants and orchids after COVID-19 shutdown

From mid-March to early June, the jungle was not found on West 28th Street.

Instead, the boxwoods and hydrangeas that once lined the sidewalks along Sixth Avenue were stored, the latest victims of the coronavirus.

Like restaurants, barber shops, and tailors forced by New York health officials to close their doors for several months, Ashok Kumar Tropical Plants and Orchids Inc. also had to close due to the pandemic.

When the store was allowed to reopen its landscaping business in June, the first order Kumar received was from the United Nations, whose greenery it takes care of renovating every month. The UN campus had been without fresh flowers and plants for months and was looking to add splashes of color in this dark weather.

Then came the lobbies of hotels and apartment buildings across the city, all ready to rejoice again. Kumar was able to open his stores on June 10, but many of his regulars have yet to return after fleeing New York.

"We have many good customers, but now they are out of town," Kumar, who took over his father and uncle's store in 2003, told The Post. "They don't want to go back, but they are still in touch with us and they know we're waiting for them. "

The closing period was particularly painful for flower shop owners because it coincided with the important graduation season, when customers typically ordered bouquets of table orchids for parties and rented giant palm trees for outdoor celebrations.

"I would say that about 30 to 40 percent of businesses in May and June are graduation parties," said Kumar. "We didn't get any this year."

And while he normally supplies flowers to fill the ballrooms for at least 15 weddings each summer, Kumar said he hasn't made a single one this year.

The slowdown in business has left Kumar with a large build-up of inventory. Orders for spring flowers and summer plants were placed in January, long before the pandemic was a concern for most Americans, when the store was still expecting strong hot weather business.

"Now our suppliers are calling us and saying," Hey, you still have that order here, "Kumar said." We could have ordered 200 plants from a nursery, but we are telling them that we only need 125 or 150. "

Plants that have already been shipped to the 28th Street store are being sold at a discount, with boxes of orchids that would normally cost $ 65 to $ 50.

"Hotels don't have guests, so they're not putting orchids in their rooms," Kumar explained. "In a month that could be changing, but right now we are not doing much business."

Instead of laying off employees, Kumar has shortened shifts to three or four days each so everyone can get some work, and has struck a deal with their landlords where they pay 60 percent of the rent each month.

But the coronavirus has also presented new opportunities. As New York adopted outdoor dining as a way to allow restaurants to operate during the pandemic, restaurants have turned to stores like Kumar to make their outdoor spaces more attractive.

Tropical Plants & Orchids has already decorated the outdoor seating areas of more than 40 restaurants, including the popular Upper East Side Le Bilboquet Bistro and various locations in Little Italy.

"As long as the restaurants are open, it's good news for us," he said. "I want to see as many restaurants open as possible."

In fact, although he describes the past few months as the most difficult the store has experienced since 9/11, Kumar said there are signs of life.

"Many offices are opening again," he added. "Many good clients in law firms and medical offices are calling me because they are reopening and they need flowers."

The coronavirus and its airborne transmission have also seen Kumar gain new business from customers with unusual requests.

"People come here asking for snake plants, they want something that can clean the air."