Cooper Hefner, son of Playboy's founder, announces running for California Senate

Cooper Hefner announced Monday that he will launch an exploratory campaign to run as a Democrat for the California Senate in the state's 30th district, which includes Los Angeles County.

District incumbent, State Senator Holly Mitchell, is running for the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors. If he wins his election in November, Governor Gavin Newsom will call a special election in the first quarter of 2021. If Mitchell loses, the election cycle will go to 2022. Mitchell has held his Senate seat since 2013.

The traditionally Democratic district represents nearly 1 million residents and spans from Century City to South Los Angeles, including Culver City, Cheviot Hills, Crenshaw District, University of Southern California, Downtown Los Angels and a part of Inglewood.

"I am deeply concerned about my community and our government and I believe that at this time it is essential that new people step forward and come up with new ideas. I would not be on this path if I did not feel strongly that there was an opportunity to win and as a result, make a difference, "said Hefner.

While Hefner's name is inextricably linked to Playboy Enterprises, young Hefner has forged his own path. After leaving his role as head of global partnerships for Playboy Enterprises in May 2019, he took on an advisory role to Playboy's CEO while working on the launch of his own media company, HefPost.

But he says public service is at his heart. He joined the United States Air Force in December last year and did basic training through April.

"I really don't understand how you can wake up every day and see the challenges that we face in the world and not ask what else you can do. I mean, this is certainly the time to discover how to get involved to solve the challenges that our communities face," he said. Hefner.

Hefner says his policy platform includes addressing the climate crisis and energy sustainability, leveraging technology to simplify government, addressing the homeless crisis, and achieving comprehensive police reform.

"It is important to recognize that the people who are asking for change were those who were already in office and had the power to do something different from what they did. And we must ask ourselves if we want those people to represent us," said Hefner.

Hefner is the son of Hugh Hefner and Kimberley Conrad, the second wife of the founder of Playboy, and grew up in the Playboy Mansion. He is married to actress Scarlett Byrne, and the two are expecting a baby next month.