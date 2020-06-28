Cop Sues NYPD Over Racial Profiles For City Council

A New York Police Lieutenant The man who denounced police corruption is now running for the city council, the first police officer on active duty in recent history to compete for the elected office.

Lt. Edwin Raymond, 34, of Brooklyn North, told The Post that he hopes he can use his 12 years in force to help It bridges the gap between lawmakers and police when it comes to reform.

"I understand the mentality and psyche of police officers enough to adapt the message so they are responsive, "Raymond said.

"Many police officers cannot separate as individuals from the department as an entity. So when you criticize the department, they just feel personally attacked and shut down, and they get defensive. "

Raymond, who is running to replace limited-time councilman Mathieu Eugene in the 40th district of Brooklyn and aims to make changes to the force that he could not as a police officer.

As a Brooklyn black native who has worked on the force, Raymond says he has had a "front row seat for all injuries."

The lieutenant and 11 other black and Hispanic police officers took the department to federal court in 2015, alleging in a lawsuit that the Office of Traffic supervisors pushed the fees targeting minorities and told officers to look the other way when it was white or asian criminals, court records show.

The class action lawsuit, which is still pending in the Southern District of New York, made headlines again late last year with explosive allegations against Deputy Inspector Constantin Tsachas through new affidavits.

Raymond said his legal action led to retaliation from within the department for reporting the police practice, something he wants to change not just within the New York police but across the city.

"I want to create a true safe haven for whistleblowers," he said. "Internal affairs are simply not equipped to deal with systemic corruption. He is literally asking the department to investigate himself. "

Raymond also said he would like to address NYPD partial training and police transparency if elected.

Bronx historian Lloyd Ultan said he cannot recall any active policeman who has recently come forward as a city legislator.

James Davis won the 35th position on the Brooklyn City Council in 2001 while working as an instructor at the New York Police Academy. Davis, a former police and corrections officer, was killed during a council meeting within City Hall in 2003.