Cops, Live PD Pulled From TV Amid Black Lives Matter Protests

Reality-based television shows Police and PD live They have been dragged by their respective Paramount Network and A&E television networks amid protests by Black Lives Matter. Police, which shows various real-life policing activities, debuted in 1989 on FOX. The reality show is inspired by cinéma vérité, as it is based on commentary from the various police officers who are documented to provide the narrative of the show. PD live is a newer reality show, hosted by Dan Abrams, that highlights how surveillance is done in the United States. He debuted in 2016 at A&E, and has rating peaks of 2.4 million. PD live He returned with season 4 in September 2019.

Keep scrolling to continue reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view.

However, since the murder of George Floyd, a black man who died after a white policeman pinned him down by placing his knee on Floyd's neck, Black Lives Matter protests have been taking place across the United States and the world. It has even led notable Hollywood names like John Boyega to join the protests in London, while J.J. Abrams has pledged $ 10 million to support Black Lives Matter, as well as several other anti-racist organizations. These recent events have also led many companies to delay entertainment events because it is considered inappropriate to have things like Ghostbusters Day be celebrated during this time. Now Paramount and A&E have followed suit by doing their own shows.

Related: The Chicago Code was the best police show anyone saw

Yesterday, Variety reported that A&E has chosen not to air its new episodes of PD live this Friday and Saturday, while also reporting that the Paramount Network has delayed Monday's launch of Police season 33. Variety also mentions that A&E released a statement, writing that its decision not to issue PD live this weekend is "Out of respect for the families of George Floyd and others who have lost their lives, in consultation with the departments we follow." The report also notes that Paramount has not issued any comment on Police, and in addition to removing it from Monday's television schedule, "The show is no longer mentioned anywhere on the channel's website."

Paramount and A&E have made the right moves when pulling or delaying Police and PD live, as people's opinion of police activity has never been as low as it is at the moment. In the past few days, multiple videos have been shared on social media showing police attacking peaceful protesters. Even stars like Cole Sprouse and John Cusack have highlighted aggressive police behavior during recent BLM protests. Clearly, broadcasting two shows shows that documenting police activities in the United States is not a good idea at the moment.

BLM protests have also led companies and artists to further highlight past projects that show the history of blacks and the struggles the community has had to endure. Spike Lee posted a powerful video highlighting how his 1989 film Do the right thing remains relevant in today's society, while Paramount Pictures has made the 2014 film Selma free for digital rental until the end of June. Clearly this is the kind of content that needs to be promoted right now, but it will be interesting to see how long Paramount and A&E are holding up against not airing. Police and PD live.

Next: Free Criterion Streaming Classic Movies from Black Filmmakers

Source: variety

Mandalorian Baby Yoda Soup Drink Scene Inspired By Director's Children