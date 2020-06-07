Coral reefs face their own pandemic, but we have a survival guide.

This devastation is well known. When I tell people that I work on coral reefs, their instinct is to offer their condolences. What is less known, and possibly more important, is that it is not too late to save our remaining reefs. We can, and we must, take steps to save these vital ecosystems.

By some estimates, coral reefs provide food and livelihoods for one billion people worldwide. They are also compatible with one in four marine species. But its value is not only economic or biological. Reefs are the underwater wonders of the world – vibrant, kaleidoscopic places that have inspired people's art, science, and cultures for millennia. Losing these treasures is diminishing ourselves.

Those of us who work to save reefs have a few different strategies that we can implement. The two most fundamental involve establishing strong fishing regulations or creating a marine protected area. These approaches take many different forms: we have many tools in the toolbox that we can apply.

Think of these strategies collectively as a coral reef first aid kit. There are a variety of possible cures inside, but the effectiveness of each depends on the particular injury sustained.

For the past decade, I have worked with a team of global researchers to study these remedies and their effectiveness in treating various diseases. Together, we analyze management strategies on 1,800 coral reefs in the Indian, Pacific and Atlantic oceans to understand why some strategies work and others do not.

We found that the effectiveness of a strategy depends on the initial health of the reef and the level of human pressure it experiences. How much an individual reef has degraded and how much stress is exposed inevitably shapes our ability to restore that ecosystem.

Conservation potential

Unfortunately, for highly degraded reefs where there is a lot of human pressure, our options are limited. About half of the world's reefs fall into this category. Many reefs surrounding the island I live on, O & # 39; ahu, Hawaii, are in this highly degraded state, in part due to the million people living on this island. Conservation gains at these locations will be difficult to achieve, even if we use everything in the first aid kit.

The image is very different on the other side of the spectrum. The least degraded reefs, representing only about 10% of the world's population, have it all: diverse fish stocks and functioning ecosystems. These include places like Raja Ampat from Indonesia. Our strategy for these areas should be simple: keep them intact and highly protected. By minimizing threats like pollution and overfishing, we can help these reefs stay as healthy as possible in the face of climate change.

Where things really get interesting is in places where human pressure is relatively limited: the less stress a reef suffers, the greater its conservation potential. Reefs in this category exist in all oceans, they are not in a single country or region. Some of these reefs are quite degraded. Others are quite healthy. But they all have the potential for significant conservation gains.

By establishing marine protected areas and regulating fishing practices more effectively, we can dramatically improve outcomes for these reefs and ensure that they have a great opportunity to withstand the climate crisis.

Clearly, these are the areas where we must focus our efforts. If we do nothing, these reefs may eventually degrade and exceed our ability to help. But if we invest heavily now, we can help these areas join their healthier, more vibrant peers.

Nancy Knowlton, a leading marine scientist at the Smithsonian Institution, has argued that we need to move "beyond writing the obituaries" for coral reefs. So my co-authors and I set out to understand the science of reef survival.

What emerged from our research is a survival guide, one that can explain what works, where, and why. If we want to overcome the pandemic that destroys our reefs, we must put this plan into practice.