Corey Feldman Approaches Teen Mutant Ninja Turtle Meeting With A Special Message

Corey Feldman had a special message for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles fans ahead of the highly anticipated weekend reunion. Feldman voiced Donatello in the iconic movie, along with the third installment. He even voiced the character of Slash in the 2012 television series. The actor revealed that he is still being detained and asked about how to portray the character on the big screen to this day, although he doesn't like to take all the credit.

30 years have passed since Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Hit the big screen first. A virtual meeting was held in honor of the event, and Corey Feldman texted fans before it took place. While known as the voice of Donatello, he wanted people to know that most of the credit should go to the actors who had to get into sweaty suits to perform the stunts. Many people think that Feldman is actually in Donatello's suit, but he only provided the voice, which he mocks in his TMNT reunion video.

Leif Tilden and Ernie Reyes Jr. were the actors who played Donatello in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Reyes Jr. took over the specialist job, while a third person, David Rudman, worked as a facial puppeteer, meaning that along with Corey Feldman, it took four people to bring Donnie to life on the big screen. David Forman portrayed Leonardo in the film with Martin P. Robinson taking on the facial work. Josh Pais (Country also provided the voice) and Kenn Troum brought Raphael to life with the help of David Greenaway. As for Michelangelo, Michelan Sisti and Mak Wilson brought the party tortoise to life.

While Corey Feldman assumed the role of Donatello in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, was not invited again for the sequel. Life goes onAdam Carl took over Feldman in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of Mucus. Feldman was having a difficult time at the time with his sobriety and the producers did not think he was a good candidate. Since the role was passed, the actor was able to return to the path of recovery and was able to return to Teenage mutant ninja turtles: turtles in time.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles hit theaters in March 1990, fueled by the success of the animated series, on which it was based. The film wasn't exactly a hit with critics, but it was with fans, who were excited to see the animated characters come to life on the big screen. It earned more than $ 200 million worldwide, making it the ninth highest grossing film of 1990 and the highest grossing independent film to date. You can check Corey Feldman's 30th anniversary special message for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Previous fans, thanks to the YouTube channel TMNT Movie 1990.

