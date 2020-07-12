Corey Lewandowski praises Goya Foods CEO: & # 39; This guy stood to the left & # 39;

Trump 2020 Campaign Senior Advisor Corey Lewandowski praised Goya Foods President and CEO Bob Unanue for refusing to withdraw after his company faced boycott threats for its praise of President Trump.

"I hope every person will support this president, love his country, go out and buy some of his products," Lewandowski said in "Watters & # 39; World" on Saturday. "You know, this guy, the only word that comes to my mind is & # 39; c ——. & # 39; This guy stood to the left. I don't know Spanish, Jesse, but I think That means the guy is tough. "

Lewandowski used a vulgar Spanish anatomical reference that is often used synonymously with "courage" or "audacity".

GOYA FOODS CEO WILL NOT APOLOGIZE AGAINST BOYCOTT, KICKBACK FOR PRO-TRUMP OBSERVATIONS: & # 39; SUPPRESSION OF SPEECH & # 39;

Unanue called the rejection against him when visiting the White House "suppression of speech." Unanue said he was previously invited to the White House for an event organized by the Obama administration for Hispanic Heritage Month.

"We are all truly blessed at the same time to have a leader like President Trump, who is a builder," Unanue, of Spanish descent on his father's side of the family, said at Thursday's event.

Lewandowski predicted that Trump supporters would support Goya products.

"He was a CEO that everyone should admire and respect," Lewandowski said, referring to his visit during the Obama administration. "He goes and sees President Trump in the Rose Garden and all of a sudden the left wants to boycott him. This is the hypocrisy of the media. And I think the Trump train is going to arrive and Goya's profits are going to go by the clouds for that. "

Trump's campaign adviser pointed out the difference between Republicans and Democrats around freedom of expression.

"There is a carrot approach and a stick approach and the Democrats always want to use the stick, which is what we are going to pursue if we even get out of line or have independent thinking," Lewandowski said. "This is what the president said:" I'm going to deregulate the government so that it can grow its business, regardless of how it owns it. I'm going to have empowerment zones and we're going to put more money into minority communities " This president uses the carrot. They are two very different ways of doing things. "

"We know the president's style works, but if you are not on the Liberal Team, you are not on the [Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez] team, not on the Hate Trump team, then we are going to use the stick against you." Lewandowski said. "And you will be penalized for not supporting the Democratic line."

Fox News' Joshua Nelson contributed to this report.