Corey Lewandowski: Roger Stone's treatment should scare all Americans

The way the United States government treated political adviser Roger Stone should scare all Americans, Trump 2020 chief adviser Corey Lewandowski warned Saturday.

In an interview on "Fox & Friends Weekend," Lewandowski told hosts Pete Hegseth and Griff Jenkins that Stone was "unfairly treated" by Special Adviser Robert Mueller's prosecutors during the Russia investigation.

TRUMP ANNOUNCES THE ROGER STONE SENTENCE DAYS BEFORE THE PRISON IS OVER

"They used more men to go find Roger Stone than I think they used in the Usama bin Laden raid," he said. "It just so happened that one of the networks was there to see everything."

On Friday, President Trump announced that he had signed an Executive Clemency Grant to commute Stone's "unfair sentence," just days before he was released into prison.

Stone was sentenced in February on seven counts of obstruction, witness tampering and false statements to Congress. Stone, however, appealed his conviction and continues to deny any wrongdoing.

"Look, Roger Stone was clearly the target of unfair prosecution," said Lewandowski. "Look, I'm not the biggest admirer of Roger Stone. I think you know that. But, the way he was treated by this government should scare all Americans."

"You know, they could do it to anyone. What they've done to Mike Flynn and Roger Stone: This president saw an injustice. He switched the sentence. What is the right thing to do to make sure Roger has a fair trial and has a fair hearing, it is very important in our system, "he continued.

Lewandowski noted that because "justice is blind," actors on both sides of the aisle must be held accountable.

"Comey, Brennan, Clapper, McCabe: All the names we know have never been brought to justice. It is time. Justice is blind, but those people must be held accountable," he said.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

"If Obama did it, (it should) be fine. When Trump does it, it is wrong. That is the Trump Disorder Syndrome that the media and the left have had since he went down that big, beautiful and golden staircase," concluded Lewandowski. .

Fox News's Brooke Singman, John Roberts, David Spunt and Bill Mears contributed to this report.