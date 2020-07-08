Cornelius Fredericks' death: Lawyer publishes video showing 16-year-old boy subjected to chest compressions later

The teenager then suffered cardiac arrest after the incident and died in a hospital two days later, according to a lawsuit filed by his family and a report by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
Lakeside Academy, where Fredericks lived, is a residential treatment center in Kalamazoo, Michigan, intended for young adults placed through the foster care system or by their parents to receive behavioral health services.
The 18-minute video is audio-free and does not appear to be continuous as multiple jump cuts appear in the video.
"It appears the video is missing parts … right now we don't know who pulled the parts out or what happened to them," a Fieger assistant told CNN.
The video appears to show people restraining Fredericks on the ground for about eight minutes.
Three facility staff members, Michael Mosley, 47, and Zachary Solis, 28, and Heather McLogan, 48, have been charged with involuntary manslaughter and child abuse charges.
Mosley's attorney, Kiana Garrity, told CNN that her client pleaded not guilty. Garrity said that his client followed the protocol at all times.
Anastase Markou, a lawyer representing McLogan, told CNN that his client voluntarily surrendered on Wednesday and was released on a personal bond.
"This is a terrible tragedy. Our hearts go out to loved ones and the Kalamazoo community. However, justice cannot be served by injustice," Markou said in a statement. "My client, Heather McLogan, has done nothing criminal and when the evidence is there, she will be vindicated."
Don Sappanos, a lawyer for Solís, previously told CNN that his client followed the procedures established by the superiors.
"He is a gentle giant and he had a great relationship with these children," Sappanos said of Solís.
CNN contacted Lakeside Academy to comment on the video's release.
Sequel Youth and Family Services, the owner of Lakeside Academy, previously told CNN that the staff's actions were not in line with the facility's restriction policy.
"The restraint was not performed in accordance with our policies and training. At Sequel, it is our policy to use restraints as an emergency safety intervention in two situations: 1] when a student exhibits imminent danger to himself and 2] when a student exhibits imminent danger to others and, in those cases, use the minimum level of intervention possible. "