Cornell professor who criticized Black Lives Matter faces boycott of students

Cornell Law School professor William A. Jacobson wrote Wednesday that there is an effort underway to boycott his classes due to his public criticism of the Black Lives Matter movement.

In an article for his blog, Legal Insurrection, Jacobson highlighted his previous posts about efforts to get him "fired and reported," but said this is the first time he has addressed the boycott campaign.

"Earlier this week, the Black Law Students Association (BSLA) distributed an email statement to the Cornell Law School community repeating many of the false and misleading allegations against me that I have covered in previous posts." , wrote.

"But it was beyond that," Jacobson continued. "They rejected my offer to debate with their representative and a faculty member of their choice, called for a boycott of my course, and demanded that professors at law school examine ideological purity (emphasis added)."

He then included the text of the email in question and accused the student organization of trying to criminalize certain ways of thinking.

The email attacked Jacobson for not having formal training in race relations and said the group's executive board would not participate in a Securities Law Clinic the professor was meant to oversee.

He also asked students to reconsider taking Jacobson's courses, calling him a racist who hides behind the merits of free and open debate.

"By mentioning BLSA by name on his blog and suggesting that we are somehow the cause of an unwarranted vitriol he is receiving, Professor Jacobson invites hostility that we cannot ignore," the email said.

Accordingly, the BLSA Executive Board will refrain from participating in the Securities Law Clinic overseen by Professor Jacobson. As the course selection period approaches, we encourage our members and our allies to reconsider studying under an individual whose opinions perpetuate hatred towards his fellow students. Very veiled racism under the guise of & # 39; intellectual diversity & # 39; has no place in our law school. "

Jacobson, who has worked in law school since 2007, said his blog posts on Black Lives Matter "precisely detail the history" of the movement and describe "the founders' agenda unfolding in the cultural purge and riots that are occurring now. " . "

Some of the school's students also opposed Jacobson's posts. He claimed that at least 15 emails from alumni were sent to the dean, demanding that action be taken against him, from an institutional statement denouncing him to his complete dismissal.

Jacobson previously provided Fox News with links to the two posts he wrote about the Black Lives Matter movement, one about the "hands up, don't shoot" mantra and how it is based on a "lie." And the other blog post that was criticized featured Jacobson explaining why he feels the nationwide protests that have erupted since George Floyd's death were brewing long before the incident occurred.

He called the founders of Black Lives Matter "anti-American and anti-capitalist activists, who want to destroy capitalism, in an act of revenge."

In his most recent publication, Jacobson claimed that the Cornell Law School chapter of the National Bar Association also seeks to encourage a boycott of his classes.

He wrote that he was informed of the effort and sent a copy of the email. The message included a private Google Doc link to a letter the group hopes to distribute to students on Thursday.

"We hope that everyone has had an opportunity to read the powerful statement that the BLSA executive board sent Monday regarding Professor Jacobson. We support his statement and look forward to expanding it into a single unified campaign," the email said.

"As many of you know, Professor Jacobson has written several racist and incendiary blog posts about the movement in defense of black life over the past week or so. We have met with the leadership at BLSA, and we would like to distribute the letter linked below to the student body, encouraging them to refrain from taking their classes. Although Jacobson has the right to write whatever he wants, the student body has the right to choose whether they feel comfortable being instructed in law by a person with these views. "

Jacobson went on to write that the effort to discredit him is not just about his personal views or his class curriculum, but about intimidating students into remaining silent on divisive issues.

"This is an attempt not only to scare away students from my course, but also to scare away students from speaking their mind and creating a purity test for teachers and students," he said. "This is not activism, it is anti-intellectualism. I don't think it will work, and there will be a backlash."

Jacobson added: "The students I have met over the past 12 years have been, for the most part, curious, intelligent, and willing to consider other points of view. Some of them, who have graduated a long time ago, I consider friends. Students are why I keep doing this and why I will keep doing this. "

Fox News' Brian Flood contributed to this report.