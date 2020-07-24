Corning's new Gorilla Glass can resist breakage when dropped from six feet

"(Phone manufacturers) need better glass to make designs more attractive and fresher," John Bayne, senior vice president and general manager of mobile consumer electronics for Corning, told CNN Business. But those designs "expose the phones to more damage, so we have to make better glass."
Corning's research shows that durability is the number 2 priority for consumers when buying a new phone, more important than battery life, camera quality, or screen size.
Typically, new iterations of the phone's screen glass focus on one piece of the puzzle: making the phone's screens more prone to dropping or scratch-resistant. In recent years, Corning has focused primarily on improving the ability of its glass to withstand falls. Those improvements helped the screens on the phones last longer, but they also meant that the phones were more likely to experience annoying and unpleasant scratches at some point during their lifetime.
"Dropped phones can cause broken phones, but as we developed better lenses, the phones survived more drops, but they also showed more visible scratches, which can affect the usability of the devices," Bayne said in a statement.
What it takes to make glass stronger
With this latest edition of new glass, Corning decided to tackle both problems at once.
The process to develop new glass takes approximately two years and tons of testing. Bayne said the company starts with about 1,000 possible glass compositions, which it tests using a computer simulation before selecting a handful to test more.
Among its testing tools is a machine that scrapes a specially cut diamond through glass to determine the force needed to scratch it. A slapper tool simulates the amount of force created by dropping a phone from various heights and hitting the glass on a block covered with sandpaper, which is similar to the surface of a rough parking lot.
"No one has broken more phones in the lab than Corning," Bayne said. "It is almost equivalent to the crash test for vehicles. We are simulating the strictest conditions we can to improve the product in scenarios that you could see in the real world."
Corning's new glass will begin rolling out to devices from Samsung and other equipment manufacturers later this year.