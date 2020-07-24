Corning's new Gorilla Glass can resist breakage when dropped from six feet





The company has created glass for a range of popular consumer products, from the first Pyrex baking dishes to the first glass display on an iPhone (and 8 billion other mobile devices worldwide).

Now, Corning ( GLW ) is releasing its new version of Gorilla Glass – Gorilla Glass Victus, named after the Latin word for "live" – ​​which it says will make phone screens dramatically more resistant to scratches and breaks. The company says glass phone screens should be able to withstand drops of up to six feet without cracking.

Innovation is crucial at a time when consumers are staying on their phones longer and as equipment manufacturers increasingly seek to design thinner and more flexible mobile devices. The announcement provides information on the development cycle of new mobile devices.

"(Phone manufacturers) need better glass to make designs more attractive and fresher," John Bayne, senior vice president and general manager of mobile consumer electronics for Corning, told CNN Business. But those designs "expose the phones to more damage, so we have to make better glass."