Coronavirus: 16 people tested positive after hanging out at night in Florida bar

At least 16 customers have tested positive for the coronavirus after spending a night at a Florida bar earlier this month, which also saw seven employees infected with the virus, according to multiple reports.

Erika Crisp, 40, said she, along with 15 other friends, went to Lynch's Irish pub in Jacksonville Beach on June 6 after months of social estrangement and "doing everything the right way."

"And then, the first night we went out, Murphy's Law, I guess," Crisp said, according to Jacksonville's WJXT. "The only thing we have in common is that one night in that bar."

The bars were reopened on June 5 after Florida closed all nonessential businesses in April amid the coronavirus pandemic. Keith Doherty, general manager of Lynch, voluntarily closed last weekend for a deep cleanup after learning that customers had tested positive, which he said was "the right thing," the station reported.

He added that 49 employees at the pub were screened for the virus, and seven of them tested positive.

“It literally spread like a forest fire. So when I found out what had happened, I immediately closed the bar, ”Doherty told WJXT. He added that closing and cleaning the bar cost him approximately $ 30,000 over the weekend.

Positive tests caused Wreck Tiki Lounge and The Tavern, two other bars located a two-minute walk from Lynch & # 39; s, to close on Sunday.

“We were closed for 80 days. Finally, we have to reopen. This happened, so we decided to do this for security, "said Fernando Meza, general manager of both establishments who saw at least one positive employee for COVID-19, according to the station. Meanwhile, some restaurants in the area have also seen positive cases.

Crisp admitted that he regrets going to the bars the first weekend they reopened after months of quarantine.

"I think we were sloppy and went out into a public place when we shouldn't have," he told WJXT. "And we weren't wearing masks. I think we had a whole mindset 'Out of sight, out of mind'. The state reopens and says everyone was fine, so we took advantage of that."

Lynch reopened at 11 a.m. on Tuesday after his deep clean. The hand sanitizer is now available to customers, who along with staff, will have their temperatures controlled at the door, limiting exposure to symptomatic, non-symptomatic individuals. Employees will also wear face masks, depending on the season.