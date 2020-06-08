Coronavirus: asymptomatic spread & # 39; seems to be rare & # 39 ;, says WHO official

The spread of the coronavirus by people with no symptoms "appears to be rare," an official with the World Health Organization (WHO) said Monday.

"We have a number of reports from countries that are tracking very detailed contacts: they are following asymptomatic cases, they are following contacts and they are not finding secondary transmission going forward, it is very rare," Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove said in a news story. . instructions. "Much of that is not published in the literature."

"We are constantly analyzing this data, and we are trying to get more information from the countries to really answer this question," he added. "It still seems weird that an asymptomatic person actually transmits onward."

COVID-19 CONTROVERSIAL ROLES REMOVED FROM LANCET, NEW ENGLAND MEDICAL JOURNAL BETWEEN BACKSPACE

During the briefing, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warned that the coronavirus pandemic was worsening globally, even as the situation in Europe was improving.

Tedros noted that about 75 percent of cases reported to the UN health agency on Sunday came from 10 countries in the Americas and South Asia. He noted that more than 100,000 cases have been reported in nine of the past 10 days, and the 136,000 cases reported Sunday was the highest number so far.

Tedros said that most countries in Africa were still seeing an increase in cases, even in new geographic areas, despite the fact that most countries on the continent had fewer than 1,000 cases.

HOPE IN THE MIDDLE OF CORONAVIRUS GLOOM: STUNNING NYC RAINBOW CAPTURED ON CAMERA

"At the same time, we are encouraged that several countries in the world are seeing positive signs," said Tedros. "In these countries, the biggest threat now is complacency."

Around the world, the coronavirus has killed more than 400,000 people, and the number is increasing in thousands every day. The virus continued to wreak havoc in places like Brazil, which over the weekend stopped reporting a daily updated death toll after exceeding 34,000, the third highest in the world, behind the United States and Britain.

"More than six months after this pandemic, this is not the time for any country to stop stepping on the pedal," Tedros said during the press conference. "This is the time for countries to continue to work hard."

CLICK HERE FOR FULL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

As of Monday afternoon, more than 7 million cases of coronaviruses have been diagnosed worldwide, of which more than 1.9 million in the US. USA, According to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow James Rogers on Twitter @jamesjrogers