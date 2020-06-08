Coronavirus: asymptomatic spread & # 39; seems to be rare & # 39 ;, says WHO official





"From the data we have, it still seems rare that an asymptomatic person actually transmits to a secondary person," Van Kerkhove said Monday.

"We have several reports from countries that are doing very detailed contact tracking. They follow asymptomatic cases, they follow contacts and they don't find secondary transmission going forward. It's very rare, and much of that is unpublished in the literature," he said. "We are constantly looking at this data and we are trying to get more information from the countries to truly answer this question. It still seems rare that an asymptomatic person actually transmits going forward."

Van Kerkhove went on to describe how the new coronavirus, a respiratory pathogen, spreads through droplets, which can be released when someone coughs or sneezes.

"It passes from an individual through infectious droplets. If we were to really track all symptomatic cases, isolate those cases, track contacts and quarantine those cases, we would dramatically reduce. I would love to be able to give a ratio of how much transmission we would actually stop, but it would be a drastic reduction in transmission, "he said.

Van Kerkhove also said that what appears to be asymptomatic cases of Covid-19 often turn out to be cases of mild illness. "When we really came back and said how many of them were really asymptomatic, we found out that many have really mild disease," said Van Kerkhove. "They are not Covid symptoms in quotes, which means they have not yet developed a fever, may not have had a significant cough, or have difficulty breathing, but some may have mild illness," he said. "That said, we know that there may be truly asymptomatic people." Many people with Covid-19 who may appear asymptomatic may actually have mild or atypical symptoms, or may be pre-symptomatic, Dr. Manisha Juthani, an infectious disease specialist and associate professor of medicine and epidemiology at Yale School of Medicine. Medicine said in an email to CNN on Monday. Pre-symptomatic refers to the early stages of an illness, before symptoms have developed, while asymptomatic may refer to having no symptoms during the course of an infection, a distinction Van Kerkhove hinted at during the press conference of the Monday. Juthani, who did not participate in the media briefing and has not reviewed the unpublished data that Van Kerkhove cited, said those findings are not necessarily inconsistent with other estimates of how the pre-symptomatic spread of the coronavirus can occur. A study in April found that virus shedding, when people can infect others, could begin two to three days before symptoms appear. In addition, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. USA They estimate in planning scenarios that 40% of coronavirus transmission occurs before people feel sick. "These patients were not asymptomatic," said Juthani. Rather, they were "spreading the disease before becoming symptomatic." Overall, "these findings suggest that if we quarantine and contact symptomatic individuals, we can make a significant dent in the pandemic," said Juthani. Making this distinction between asymptomatic and pre-symptomatic infections is still important, but also between "paucisymptomatic infections", which refers to having atypical or very mild symptoms, Babak Javid, principal investigator of the Tsinghua University School of Medicine in Beijing and consultant in infectious diseases. disease in Cambridge University hospitals, he said in a written statement circulated by the UK-based Science Media Center on Monday. "Detailed tracing of contacts from Taiwan, as well as the first European chain of transmission in Germany, suggested that true asymptomatics rarely transmit. However, those (and many other) studies have found that paucisymptomatic transmission can occur, and in In particular, in the German study, he found that transmission often seemed to occur before or the day the symptoms first appeared, "Javid said in the statement. "Other available data, from studies on several continents confirming that presymptomatic transmission occurs, would suggest that being well does not necessarily mean that one cannot transmit SARS-CoV-2," Javid said in part. "This has important implications for the monitoring / tracing / isolation measures that are being implemented in many countries."

