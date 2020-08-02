Coronavirus brings together two long-lost sisters who have not seen each other in over 50 years

Doris Crippen, 73, said she had caught what she thought was the flu in May. Due to how weak it made her, she ended up falling and breaking her arm, sending her to the emergency room and, finally, down the memory lane.
It turned out that he had coronavirus and had to spend nearly 30 days in the hospital recovering, Crippen said. After being released, Crippen went to Fremont Methodist Health's Dunklau Gardens to receive rehabilitation on her arm.
It was there that he found a wonderful surprise.
Bev Boro, 53, has been a medication assistant at Dunklau Gardens in Fremont for 22 years, and when he came across the name of Crippen in a patient chart, he recognized him immediately.
"I couldn't believe it," Boro said at a press conference on July 22. "I thought, 'OMG, I think this is my sister.'"
The two women have the same father but different mothers, and they are not alike in 53 years, when Boro was a baby. Crippen lived with his mother, but Boro and four of his 14 siblings were separated by the state and put up for adoption when he was 6 months old.
On June 27, Boro decided to take a chance and confirm that Crippen was who she believed he was. Because Crippen is hearing impaired, Boro entered his room with a blackboard and wrote his father's name. Crippen confirmed that it was his father.
"I pointed to myself … and said," That's mine too! "… I have our father's eyes," said Boro.
"I almost fell out of my chair and started crying," said Crippen. "It was a happy feeling to find my sister. It's been 53 years since she was a baby and I hugged her."
Crippen had tried to find his brothers several times over the years, but failed.
"It's incredible … really overwhelming, after so many years," said Crippen. "I never thought I'd find her again."
Boro, on the other hand, had tracked down most of his siblings, and is now able to reunite Crippen with family members that Crippen thought he had lost. Now they are trying to plan a family reunion.
"It was the Lord's blessing that they sent me here," to the rehabilitation center, "because if they hadn't sent me here, I wouldn't have found her," said Crippen.