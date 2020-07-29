Coronavirus business owner in Portland riot impact: "it's scary"

Two months of daily and nightly protests and riots have devastated the city of Portland, Oregon, leaving many residents and businesses in a state of fear and uncertainty.

In the Tuesday night issue of "Fox News @ Night," host Shannon Bream spoke with Stacey Gibson, owner of five fast food restaurants in the Portland area, including one in the troubled downtown section.

"It's scary," Gibson said of trying to keep his businesses alive, and his employees on the job, amid the twin coronavirus disasters and riots, which Bream described as a "double whammy."

Gibson told Bream that the coronavirus outbreak had already taken 60 percent off his total sales; Then, two months ago, riots and vandalism began, slowing sales by another 20 percent.

He said he initially supported the Black Lives Matter protests because he agreed with the underlying call for racial equality, but now he believes the protests have been hijacked by violent opportunists seeking to cause destruction without reason.

"The message is being lost because it is certainly not the Black Lives movement that is causing all of this damage to federal buildings and everything else," Gibson said.

"They're just people seizing an opportunity. And it's hurting a lot of people – that is, not just businesses, but residents and everyone trying to be here. I mean, in my opinion, it just destroyed Portland."

The difference can be seen by comparing the numbers at his downtown Portland restaurant with those in areas far from the riot, he said.

"I mean, we have a store that exceeds last year's sales, it's like you know that everyone is doing very well," he said of a store away from violence.

The center location had to be temporarily closed.

"When we boarded, it was absolutely devastating financially," said Gibson. “We had to make a really difficult decision about whether we wanted to close the store and wait for it to end.

"And then we decided not to because we wanted to keep our people employed and do what we could to, you know, improve their lives a little bit and in terms of safety. And then we lower the tables and we are crossing our fingers so as not to harm ourselves. The business next to us was completely destroyed. "

What bothers Gibson the most, he said, is the apparent impunity with which protesters are running away with their actions.

"It just isn't fair that people can break the law and have no consequence whatsoever," he said. “I mean, that just needs to be resolved. It just isn't something that should be happening.

Despite the problems, he remains hopeful that conditions will eventually improve.

"As for [being] a business owner, I mean, we're just crossing our fingers and trying to get the best we can: keep people working, trying to keep them safe. Hopefully something comes up and we can, you know , deal with Covid and try to overcome all that mess.

"But it's scary as a business owner. I'm just not sure what to expect and these are unprecedented situations."