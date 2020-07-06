Coronavirus can float in the air, and experts say the WHO and CDC should tell people that

In this Sept. 11, 2001 file photo, people flee the collapse of one of the twin towers at the World Trade Center in New York. Stephen Cooper, left, fleeing smoke and debris when the south tower collapsed just one block on September 11, died of coronavirus, his family said, according to The Palm Beach Post.

The man seen in a famous photo of New Yorkers fleeing the collapse of the South Tower of the World Trade Center died of Covid-19, his family told CNN.

Stephen Cooper was handing over political documents in lower Manhattan on September 11, 2001, when a police officer told him and others to run, Janet Rashes, her 33-year-old partner, told CNN. Cooper is seen on the far left of the photo, wearing glasses and a black shirt, as he and others flee from the smoke and debris seen behind them.

He never realized he was photographed until a couple of weeks later, "Rashes said. "He was looking in a newspaper or magazine, and he saw his photo displayed."

Cooper, 78, died in Florida on March 28, Rashes said.

"I was very, very proud," Rashes said. "He would keep a photo in his wallet and show the people he just met."

Suzanne Plunkett, the Associated Press photographer who captured the famous image, told CNN that she kept in touch with some of the people in the photo, but never met Cooper.

"He seemed like a really gregarious and affectionate man," he said in an email to CNN. "I've been in touch with some of those people on the shot, and we've been keeping in touch over the years. I've always wondered who I've never connected with, so it was an honor for me to hear that the Mr. Cooper was proud of his appearance in the photo. "

On the morning of September 11, Plunkett said he received an emergency page from his AP editors. After turning on the television to see smoke rising from the south tower, he ran downtown to Fulton Street and Broadway, where he managed to take 13 pictures before a New York police officer ordered him to run and seek refuge, he said. .

After uploading some of the photos to his editors at a nearby store, Plunkett said the photo was published worldwide, including in Time magazine.

"I would have loved to talk to Mr. Cooper about that day. It would have been cathartic for me to talk to him and reflect on what happened to both of us in the years that followed," Plunkett said.

Cooper is survived by Rashes and his daughter, Jessica.