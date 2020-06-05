Coronavirus cases are increasing faster than ever worldwide

In Libya, Iraq, Uganda, Mozambique and Haiti, data shows that the number of known cases doubles every week. In Brazil, India, Chile, Colombia and South Africa, cases double every two weeks.

"The Americas continue to represent the majority of cases. For several weeks, the number of cases reported each day in the Americas has been more than the rest of the world as a whole," said Director-General of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, in Wednesday

"We are especially concerned with Central and South America, where many countries are witnessing accelerated epidemics."

Dr. Mike Ryan, executive director of the WHO Health Emergencies Program, said he did not believe that Central and South America had reached their peak in transmission

The part of global deaths It also continues to increase in South America and the Caribbean.

Brazil recorded more than 30,000 new cases on Thursday, bringing them to almost 615,000 in total, along with 1,473 new deaths, bringing its total deaths to more than 34,000.

Their case numbers are second only to the US. USA, where just under 1.9 million cases and 108,211 deaths have been reported. At its peak, the United States was seeing an increase of more than 30,000 new cases one day; As of Friday, it recorded nearly 21,000 news cases and 942 deaths daily per day for an average of seven days.

Since then, several countries that exceeded their initial peak, such as South Korea, Germany, and China, have seen new groups of infections after movement restrictions were alleviated, increasing fear of a Second wave

Authorities in 214 countries and territories have reported around 6.6 million Covid-19 cases and 391,000 deaths since China reported its first cases to the WHO in December.