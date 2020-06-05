Coronavirus cases are increasing faster than ever worldwide

In April, new cases never topped 100,000 in one day, but since May 21, there have only been fewer than 100,000 in five days, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. Recently reported cases peaked at 130,400 on June 3.
Epidemics from different nations have followed different trajectories. The number of new cases It has slowed down in many of the countries that were hit hard before in the pandemic, including China, the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain and France.
But in many countries, particularly South America, the Middle East, and Africa, the transmission rate still seems to be accelerating, according to CNN. analysis from Johns Hopkins University.
In Libya, Iraq, Uganda, Mozambique and Haiti, data shows that the number of known cases doubles every week. In Brazil, India, Chile, Colombia and South Africa, cases double every two weeks.
"The Americas continue to represent the majority of cases. For several weeks, the number of cases reported each day in the Americas has been more than the rest of the world as a whole," said Director-General of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, in Wednesday.
"We are especially concerned with Central and South America, where many countries are witnessing accelerated epidemics."
Dr. Mike Ryan, executive director of the WHO Health Emergencies Program, said he did not believe that Central and South America had reached their peak in transmission
The part of global deaths It also continues to increase in South America and the Caribbean.
Brazil recorded more than 30,000 new cases on Thursday, bringing them to almost 615,000 in total, along with 1,473 new deaths, bringing its total deaths to more than 34,000.
Their case numbers are second only to the US. USA, where just under 1.9 million cases and 108,211 deaths have been reported. At its peak, the United States was seeing an increase of more than 30,000 new cases one day; As of Friday, it recorded nearly 21,000 news cases and 942 deaths daily per day for an average of seven days.
Since then, several countries that exceeded their initial peak, such as South Korea, Germany, and China, have seen new groups of infections after movement restrictions were alleviated, increasing fear of a Second wave.
Authorities in 214 countries and territories have reported around 6.6 million Covid-19 cases and 391,000 deaths since China reported its first cases to the WHO in December.
The true cost of the virus is likely to be worst than the numbers show, as mild or asymptomatic infections are often not diagnosed.