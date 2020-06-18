Coronavirus cases are on the rise in the US USA And experts say Florida has the foundations of the next epicenter

Florida has "all the marks of the next great epicenter for coronavirus transmission," and is at risk of being "the worst it has ever been," according to Wednesday projections by a model of scientists from the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia and the University of Pennsylvania.

"The possibility of the virus taking off there is very, very stressful and could have catastrophic consequences" due to the aging population of the state and the prevalence of nursing homes and retirement communities, Dr. Jeanne Marrazzo, director of the division of Infectious diseases at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, she told CNN on Thursday.

With the White House narrative at odds with the data, health experts, including Dr. Deborah Birx and Dr. Anthony Fauci, have been absent from many public updates. Dr. Jonathan Reiner, a professor of medicine at George Washington University, told CNN that it is because "they are telling the truth."

"And the truth is that the pandemic is still very, very active in the United States and that we are not returning to normal and that there are difficult things that the public has to do," Reiner said.

How are the states in fashion?

According to data from Johns Hopkins University:

• 23 states are seeing upward trends in recently reported cases from one week to the next: Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Kansas, Oregon, Louisiana, Montana, Nevada, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Washington, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

• Eight states are seeing a constant number of recently reported cases: Indiana, Maine, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio, South Dakota, and Utah.

• 18 states are seeing a downward trend: Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New Hampshire, New Mexico, New Jersey, New York, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Virginia and Wisconsin.

• One state, Vermont, has seen a decrease of at least 50%.

Nationwide, more than 2 million people have been infected and 117,717 people have died from the virus. The virus claimed 755 lives Wednesday in the United States, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Officials downplay record cases

State officials are navigating the outbreak and managing the growing number of infections on their own.

Los Angeles County, which accounts for almost half of California cases, reported another one-day high of new cases on Wednesday. But authorities attributed the county increase to a delay in test reports.

Other politicians have also attributed a higher number of cases to the increased evidence, but Dr. Ezekiel Emanuel, chair of the department of medical ethics and health policy at the University of Pennsylvania, These increases pass the tests.

"When you see a 50% or 150% increase in the number of cases you're seeing, which is what we're seeing across the South, that's not testing. Those are new cases. That's a spread from the community." , said.

Texas also reported a record number of daily hospitalizations with Covid-19 on Monday, at 2,326.

Florida recorded nearly 2,800 new coronavirus cases on Monday, its highest number of new and confirmed cases in a single day, according to the Florida Department of Health.

But Governor Ron DeSantis said the state will not close. The governor attributed the increase in cases to increased evidence and outbreaks in prisons, farming communities, and long-term care facilities.

Some local officials hope to manage the spread by ordering the use of masks.

A day after the city council failed to pass an ordinance, Montgomery, Alabama, Mayor Steven Reed implemented an executive order on Wednesday requiring city dwellers to wear face masks and covers in public, according to an official account publication of the City Twitter.

Arizona doctors have asked Governor Doug Ducey to implement a similar executive order across the state. While the governor announced Wednesday that he would call 300 National Guard soldiers to help trace contacts, he said he would leave the decisions on mask requirements to the mayors.

Some local leaders are unlikely to carry out the mandate, making it "a counterproductive executive order," he said.

Earlier this week, nine Texas mayors, including those from Houston, Dallas, Austin, and San Antonio, urged Governor Greg Abbott to give them the authority to demand that masks be worn in public "where physical distancing cannot be practiced." .

Mayors and doctors have reason to believe that the requirements could be effective. A study reported Tuesday found an estimated 230,000 to 450,000 cases of the virus in states requiring the use of masks between April 8 and May 15.

Large events produce positive tests for coronavirus

Loosening precautions and restrictions means more people are gathering in larger groups, which in some cases has quickly resulted in positive tests for coronavirus.

Sheriff Mark Lamb of Pinal County, Arizona announced Wednesday that he tested positive for Covid-19 and is in quarantine for at least 14 days. He likely encountered an infected person at a campaign event he held on Saturday, he said.

The county Department of Public Health is working to track down all the people it came into contact with, he said on Facebook.

Earlier this week, a group of 16 friends in Florida said they were all infected with coronavirus after a night in a recently reopened bar.

Still, Oklahoma, one of the states reporting a record number of new cases, is slated for this week to mount a campaign campaign for Trump.

When asked, Trump said he is not concerned that attendees will get sick, though attendees must agree not to sue the campaign if they contract the coronavirus.

"Oklahoma has actually had a relatively low rate in relative terms. It's a small increase, a small increase for a specific reason," he said. "We will go there, everyone will be safe."

Republican Senator James Lankford of Oklahoma acknowledged the rate hike to CNN on Wednesday but said the rebound should not be postponed and "we are putting pressure on people to be vigilant."