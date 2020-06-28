Coronavirus Cases in the US Exceed 2.5 Million: Here Are the States Seeing New Spikes

Coronavirus cases in the US topped 2.5 million on Saturday when new states saw record spikes this week in their daily rate of coronavirus infection.

According to data from John Hopkins University on Saturday, the United States reached 2,507,874 cases, representing a quarter of the nearly 10 million cases in the world.

Several U.S. states, including Florida, Texas, and Arizona, saw alarming new records in their daily rates of coronavirus infection, and Florida reported 20 percent of the country's 45,000 daily increase on Saturday.

Florida

The state Department of Health reported more than 9,600 new cases of COVID-19, breaking Friday's record of nearly 9,000 cases and marking the third time this week that the Sunshine State exceeded the previous daily infection rate.

FLORIDA SEES THIRD DAY OF HIGH RECORD CORONAVIRUS CASES IN A WEEK

Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos A. Giménez announced that all of his county's beaches will be closed July 3-7, and possibly longer.

"The closure can be extended if conditions do not improve and people do not follow the new normal rules that require masks to always be worn inside commercial establishments and outdoors when social distancing of at least 6 feet is not possible," said Giménez to Floridians in a statement Friday. .

The state's alcohol regulatory board also announced a state ban on in-person alcohol consumption in bars.

State officials believe the increase in cases is attributed to the demographic gathering of youth in social settings without practicing the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines of maintaining a 6-foot distance and wearing a mask. since the guidelines do not apply statewide.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said at a press conference on Friday that he does not believe instituting state mask regulation is the right decision.

PENCE POSTPONES FLORIDA, ARIZONA CAMPAIGN EVENTS IN THE MIDST OF INCREASE IN CORONAVIRUS CASES

"We have warned that it is something that could have an impact," DeSantis said. "At the same time, being a police officer and applying criminal penalties is likely to be counterproductive."

Texas

Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced this week that the state is pausing all reopening plans at this time, in a bid to stem the rapidly increasing number of recently seen coronavirus cases.

The governor signed an executive order Friday suspending rafting and tubing businesses. Bars and similar establishments that receive more than 51 percent of their gross business from the sale of alcoholic beverages were also forced to close, much to the dismay of many business owners.

And dinner restaurants will only be required to have 50 percent capacity by June 29, below the current 75 percent capacity that had been implemented.

Arizona

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey, who lifted orders to stay at the state house in May, is now asking residents to stay again to avoid a further increase in cases.

Arizona reported 3,600 new cases Saturday and is increasing the state's hospital readiness.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Vice President Mike Pence, leader of the White House Task Force, was asked this week if he saw a correlation between states that reopened early and states that now see spikes in coronavirus cases.

"I think there will be a temptation for people to see these Sunbelt states that have been reopening and putting people to work again and suggest that the reopening has to do with what we are seeing in the last week or so," Pence said.

Pence announced that he was postponing his campaign tour in Florida and Arizona on Saturday, due to the increase in the number of COVID-19 in those states.

However, a Pence spokesperson told Fox News that he will still travel to Florida, Texas and Arizona next week to meet with the governors and assess the situation on the ground.