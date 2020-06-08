Coronavirus cases on the rise in California, several other states: report

Get all the latest news about coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Almost three months after EE. USA Declaring a national emergency for the new coronavirus, some states report an increase in new cases as they lift restrictions aimed at slowing the spread of the virus.

California, Utah, Arizona, North Carolina, Florida, Arkansas and Texas, among others, have seen increases in confirmed cases, according to a Johns Hopkins tabulation of a five-day moving average. Meanwhile, New York City, the US area. USA Most affected by the pandemic, it has seen a drop in causes and deaths and plans to start reopening its economy on Monday.

"It is a very varied picture," said Wafaa El-Sadr, an epidemic specialist and epidemiologist at Columbia University. "In some places we have made amazing progress, and there are other places where I am still very concerned about what is happening."

The overall daily count of new cases of coronavirus in the United States. USA It has steadily declined in the past few weeks. It now hovers around 20,000, down from a peak of more than 30,000 in April, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. Daily deaths are also trending downward, and overall testing continues to increase gradually.

The general decline in new cases in the US USA It is largely due to progress in the worst affected states. Some states, such as Illinois, Connecticut, New Jersey, and New York, continue to decline in daily cases. Others register increases or remain relatively stable.

"If you remove the impact of New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, etc., you will have a much more troubling picture of what is happening in the United States," said El-Sadr.

