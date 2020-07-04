Coronavirus cases plummet in New York after Friday's surge

In a great relief to New York, COVID-19 cases dropped by nearly 200, a day after State Department of Health officials reported 918 new alarming infections.

Eleven people died in the past 24 hours, bringing the statewide death toll to 24,896.

New cases had dropped to 391 on June 29, but dragged down to 918 on Friday, but fell to 726 on July 4.

Governor Cuomo reminded New Yorkers on Saturday to continue wearing masks: "I can't think of anything more patriotic," he said.

Across the river, revelers and bathers flocked to New Jersey's beaches and boardwalks, many of them unmasked.

Restrictions mounted in states with increasing cases of COVID-19. Los Angeles' beaches closed tight, but people tanned on the sidewalks.

In Texas, a Houston area judge banned outdoor gatherings of 10 or more people. Fireworks shows were allowed for more than 100 people, but only if they watched in cars.

Around the world, the virus spread in Russia, days after citizens voted to keep President Vladimir Putin in power until 2036. It reported 6,632 new cases in a 24-hour period, killing 168 people.

In Brazil, second only to the US In COVID-19 cases and deaths, President Jair Bolsonaro vetoed parts of a law requiring people to wear masks in shopping malls, stores, religious temples, and other closed places. But cities can still order the measures.

In Mexico, new checkpoints were added along its border with the United States this weekend. "Whichever side of the border you live on, this is NOT the time to cross to buy, eat or visit the family on the other side," US Ambassador Christopher Landau tweeted.

In addition, the World Health Organization announced that it is completing a trial to determine if hydroxychloroquine, an antimalarial drug, helps hospitalized patients with COVID-19, the AP reported.