Coronavirus cases stabilize in China as Italy sees decrease in deaths

China has extended COVID-19 testing to recently reopened classrooms amid a drop in cases, while South Korea continues to face new infections after it eased the rules of social distancing to boost the economy.

In the U.S., Vice President Mike Pence suspended a planned field bus tour in Florida after an increase in confirmed cases there. Meanwhile, Italy, the hardest hit, had the lowest daily count of COVID-19 deaths on Saturday in nearly three months.

No positive cases were found in Beijing's beauty and hair salons as yet another sign that the city's recent outbreak has been largely controlled.

Beijing officials have temporarily closed a huge wholesale food market where the virus spread widely, closed schools, and closed some neighborhoods. Anyone leaving Beijing should have a negative virus test result in the past seven days.

Tens of millions of Chinese traveled during the three-day Dragon Boat Festival that ended on Saturday, with no outbreaks reported immediately.

The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said 40 of the recently reported cases were infected in the country, while another 22 came from abroad. Most of the local cases were detected in the densely populated Seoul metropolitan area, linked to nightclubs, religious services, a huge e-commerce warehouse, and low-income workers.

In Hawaii, the city of Honolulu announced that the camps will reopen for the first time in three months with limited permits to ensure social distancing. Rather, Washington Governor Jay Inslee suspended plans to move counties to the fourth phase of his reopening plan as cases continue to escalate.

In another sign of the impact on the U.S. economy, Tyson Foods has announced that 371 employees at its chicken processing plant in the far southwest of Missouri have tested positive for COVID-19.

Pence canceled a planned bus tour in Florida to benefit his reelection and that of President Donald Trump, as state health officials reported more than 9,500 new cases Saturday, beating the previous day's total of more than 600 confirmed cases. The numbers come as officials move to re-close the beaches and discourage bar gatherings.

Kansas, Idaho, and Oklahoma were also among the US states that saw a sharp increase in the case.

While the increase partly reflects the expansion of testing, experts say there is ample evidence that the scourge is coming back, including increased deaths and hospitalizations in parts of the country and a higher percentage of virus tests that test positive. .