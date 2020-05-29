Coronavirus caused AEW to cancel live event plans | Newsdio

That could have gone somewhere. The spread of the Coronavirus has changed the way the world works and that will be the case for a long time. There are only so many things that can be done over time and one of the interesting questions is what might have happened if the pandemic had not started. Now we know one of the biggest things put on hold.

AEW has started to work in a way that a wrestling promotion hasn't done in a long time. With so many things happening at such a rapid rate, it's surprising to realize that the company is only one year old. That means they have a lot of things they still need to do and before the pandemic, it was time to start something that could have been quite interesting.

AEW commentator Jim Ross appeared on Wrestling Observer Live and revealed that AEW planned to hold live events before the pandemic changed plans. There is no information on how many shows the company was going to run or where they would have taken place. At the moment, AEW only runs Dark and Dynamite weekly. It's unclear when they could start hosting live events, as most areas don't allow fans to get together.

The fans are getting lost. Check out what they might be seeing at a live event:

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dPCmAPNIRXw (/ embed)

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Azqrf7Zw6G4 (/ embed)

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zyBFsehvPiI (/ embed)

Opinion: This is something that sounds quite interesting and I hope it will happen in the near future. AEW will have to run live events at some point and it's a good sign that they were ready to start them as soon. One thing to remember is how young the list is. As Ross said in the interview, you should give them airtime in front of a crowd just for the sake of experience, and that won't be the case with just the TV tapes.

What would you like to see at an AEW live event? When do you think they will be executed? Let us know in the comments below.

