Coronavirus crisis leaves many child care providers at risk

Almost 12 million children under the age of 5 and their families depend on child care providers, but many of those families may need to seek new care options as more daycare centers face the possibility of closing permanently during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, 336,000 child care workers, a third of the entire industry, lost their jobs between March and April. While many now return to work, some centers have closed their doors permanently, and others have faced ongoing financial difficulties that may cause them to close.

The National Association for the Education of Young Children [NAEYC] has released a new survey that has clear findings for the child care industry. Of nearly 5,000 providers surveyed nationwide, 18 percent of child care centers and 9 percent of family child care centers that were forced to suspend operations due to the pandemic remain closed. An Indiana provider wrote: “As of June 22, my child care center became another victim of COVID-19. Our closure leaves children without care and education, families with nowhere to go, and I as an unemployed, educated, and early childhood administrator mother who has spent 30 years in the most essential part of our economy. "

For those who stay in business, financial obstacles can be steep. Linda Smith and Ben Wolters of the Bipartisan Policy Center described a tough uphill battle for many, writing in a recent blog: “Staying open in the months ahead will be a major challenge for many programs that operated on tight margins before the crisis. , they wasted savings during the pandemic, and face continued loss of revenue and rising costs for the foreseeable future. "

There are several reasons why call centers are facing increasing costs to operate. Suppliers said they are spending more money to comply with safety guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which include improved sanitation and hygiene practices, along with updated ventilation systems. The CDC also recommends limiting class sizes to keep children socially apart, which could mean fewer spaces overall.

However, the fact that many parents simply have not returned their children to child care centers may be more overwhelming for the child care industry. The NAEYC reported that enrollment is down 67 percent, a significant loss of income for many providers. Child Care Aware of America, an organization that works nationally with child care resource and referral agencies, conducted a survey that found the safety of child care settings to be the primary concern of parents. About 74 percent of responding child care resources and referral agencies also reported that providers were dealing with parents' fears of returning their children to professional care.

At the federal level, provisions of the CARES Act, such as the Paycheck Protection Program and block grants to states, have provided some relief. Some states have also stepped in to help fill financial gaps; In Virginia, the Governor awarded a $ 10 million appropriation from the Governor's Emergency Education Aid Fund to expand child care and early childhood education. Meanwhile, some parents continued to pay tuition at the centers, even while their children remained at home, which contributed to operating costs.

Advocacy groups like NAEYC have argued that this will not be enough to keep many programs afloat. Their research suggested that only 18 percent of child care programs hoped to survive more than a year, and the organization concluded: "This information makes it clear that if aid does not come soon to save child care, there will be little left. daycare to save. "