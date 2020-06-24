Coronavirus data shows that EE. USA And the world keep fighting the outbreak

The United States may be eager to reopen after more than three months of coronavirus shutdowns, but the virus shows little sign of disappearing soon.

In fact, the numbers are getting worse in many areas.

While some states reopen restaurants, hair salons, and other businesses, and Major League Baseball plans for a comeback in July, though without fans, other states are seeing alarming new data.

California reported more than 6,000 new infections on Monday, and Los Angeles County reported more than 2,000 cases for the third time in the past week, KTLA of Los Angeles reported.

Texas authorities announced Tuesday that single-day infections exceeded 5,000 for the first time and hospitalizations also reached a high mark, according to The Associated Press.

In Florida, a doctor at Florida International University noted that the average age of the state's coronavirus patients had dropped from 65 to 37 years.

That's because the state's older residents got the message to stay home, wear masks, and practice social distancing, Dr. Cheryl Holder told NPR.

As for the younger people: "Not so much," he said.

A popular central Florida bar called Knights Pub had its liquor license suspended after at least 13 employees and 28 customers tested positive for the virus, the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation said Monday night, it reported. WTVJ-TV from Miami.

In total, the United States reported 34,700 new cases of the virus Tuesday, a figure that was exceeded only twice before, on April 9 with 34,800 cases, and on April 24 with 36,400 cases, according to the AP.

The virus also continued to plague the 2020 presidential election, as the Presidential Debates Commission announced that its Oct. 15 debate would move from Michigan to Florida due to University of Michigan concerns about the coronavirus.

Across the globe

The continued struggles of the United States with the virus also seem to worry the rest of the world.

The European Union is considering temporarily blocking American travelers from visiting EU countries as the 27-nation bloc reopens its own blockades.

"It is difficult to see how American citizens could qualify" to visit the region because of their coronavirus data, an EU official told Fox News.

"We certainly would not call Americans" inopportune "… none of these measures is part of a rejection of President Trump; the lifting of travel restrictions is based on a strict risk assessment based on the facts," said a European diplomat. to Fox News. "We certainly hope the normal journey can resume as soon as possible."

Some overseas countries, such as the United States, have experienced their own problems as they continue to deal with the virus.

In Serbia, international tennis star Novak Djokovic and his wife revealed that they had both tested positive for the virus, just a day after Djokovic organized a charity event in Croatia that ended early because several participants became infected.

Elsewhere, Japan reported 55 new cases of the virus on Wednesday, the highest number since early May; South Africa recorded its highest number of deaths in a single day, with 111; India recorded its highest peak in a single day in new cases with almost 16,000; and Mexico set a one-day record with nearly 6,300 confirmed cases, the AP reported.

Back in the US In the U.S., President Trump rejected reports that he asked US health officials. USA To reduce the rate of coronavirus testing across the country.

"The cases are only due to our large body of evidence," the president wrote on Twitter.

At a hearing on Capitol Hill, Dr. Anthony Fauci of the President's Coronavirus Task Force corroborated the President's account.

"I know for sure that none of us have been told to slow down the testing," Fauci said, according to The Washington Post. "That is just a fact. In fact, we will do more testing. ”

