Coronavirus deaths in the United States: more than 1,000 reported in the last 24 hours

But despite the sudden change, the coronavirus is not over. So far this week, 4,430 people have been reported dead since Sunday. Of these, 1,036 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

Authorities fear that those numbers will increase significantly due to the protests, and are urging participants to get tested for the coronavirus.

"Depending on how the disease spreads, there are many reasons to expect that we will see new clusters and potentially new outbreaks in the future," said Dr. Jerome Adams, US Surgeon General. USA warned this week.

The virus is not mutating, but it is still dangerous.

So far, the evidence does not show that it is getting worse or is more transmissible. But the complacency of people and governments could increase its spread, said Maria Van Kerkhove, a disease epidemiologist at the World Health Organization.

"Scientists are looking to see if there are changes in the virus. And since it is a coronavirus … there are normal changes in this virus that one would expect over time," he said. "None of these changes so far indicates that the virus itself is changing in terms of its ability to transmit or cause more serious disease."

But he said the presence of the virus over time can lead some people to let their guard down.

"They can become lax in the measures necessary to control the spread of the virus, such as social distancing," he said. "It is very difficult to maintain all these measures and we must remain strong and vigilant."

Study highlights new reaction in children

At the beginning of the outbreak, there were reports that the coronavirus does not affect children as much.

A high proportion of sick children with multisystemic inflammatory syndrome, a worrying complication of Covid-19, had gastrointestinal symptoms and were of African descent. Those characteristics differ from those of classic Kawasaki disease, according to the study.

The study was conducted among a group of 21 children and adolescents in Paris who had multi-system inflammatory syndrome. All patients had gastrointestinal symptoms such as abdominal pain, vomiting, and diarrhea, according to the study published this week in the medical journal BMJ.

And more than half, 57%, had at least one parent who was born in sub-Saharan Africa or the Caribbean islands.

"While children are more prone become seriously ill if they have other chronic conditions , including obesity, it's important to note that children without chronic disease are also at risk, "said Lawrence C. Kleinman, professor in the Department of Pediatrics at Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson School of Medicine in New Jersey." Parents should continue to take the virus seriously. "

A vaccine may be available next year

The race to find a vaccine remains a priority. About 100 million doses may be available early next year, said the director, Dr. Francis Collins, of the National Institutes of Health.

"Maybe we will, if everything goes well," Collins told CNN. The US Advanced Biomedical Research and Development Authority. The US, part of the Department of Health and Human Services, is funding research for five different experimental vaccines. "I am optimistic that at least one, maybe two, maybe three will be seen as what we need," he said. "We want to hedge our bets by taking a number of different approaches, so it's very likely that at least one of them and maybe more will work."

He said his main concern is that people may be afraid of getting vaccinated, and the government will have to assure them that it is safe.

Pepcid may alleviate coronavirus symptoms

Ten patients sick with Covid-19 took famotidine, the active ingredient in Pepcid. In all 10 cases, their symptoms improved, according to a study published Thursday. None was hospitalized and all survived.

"All patients noticed a rapid improvement in their condition within 24 to 48 hours of starting famotidine," said the study published in the medical journal Gut. "These findings suggest that famotidine may affect the course of Covid-19."

A co-author of the study emphasized that this is a small group of patients. Still, Dr. Joseph Conigliaro, a physician at Northwell Health in New York, said the results encouraged him and that he plans to do a larger outpatient study on famotidine.

Major tourist attractions are reopening

The economy has been a great victim of the coronavirus. As the recession progresses, 1.9 million additional workers applied for initial unemployment aid last week.

More than a quarter of the workforce [42.6 million people] have now claimed benefits since the pandemic began to devastate the United States job market.

To help keep the economy afloat, every state in the US USA They have reopened in different phases. For example, in Pennsylvania, more than 80% of the state is in some phase of reopening, and another 16 counties will ease their restrictions on Friday, Governor Tom Wolf said.

In Las Vegas, people boarded the casinos on the day of the reopening on Thursday. Most casinos required employees to wear masks and encouraged guests to do so as well, CNN affiliate KTNV reported.

Universal Orlando will reopen to the public on Friday . Universal Studios Florida, Universal & # 39; s Islands of Adventure and Universal & # 39; s Volcano Bay will welcome guests, but with limited assistance.

"This carefully managed reopening comes with strict new health, safety and hygiene procedures in place … Everyone should follow CDC guidelines and recommendations of health officials, and Universal Orlando policies," the resort said in a statement.