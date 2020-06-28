Coronavirus deaths worldwide exceed 500,000 mark, Johns Hopkins University research shows

The number of coronavirus deaths worldwide passed the 500,000 mark on Sunday, with more than a quarter of all deaths occurring in the United States, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The grim milestone came after India and Russia added thousands of new cases of COVID-19, and waves of new infections affected several U.S. states, pushing the global number of infections to more than 10 million. .

The United States remained the number 1 nation in confirmed infections and deaths, with 2.5 million cases and more than 125,000 deaths, according to the university's count.

New York so far has recorded the highest number of deaths in the US, with more than 31,000 deaths. The states with the most deaths behind New York were New Jersey (over 14,000); Massachusetts (over 8,000); Illinois (over 6,800); and Pennsylvania (more than 6,600).

Multiple states, including Florida, Texas, and Arizona, set new records for single-day infections on Saturday, with Florida reporting 20 percent of all new cases reported in the U.S.

Brazil, where coronavirus infections were still on the rise, ranked second behind the US in confirmed cases and total deaths, with 1.3 million infections and more than 57,000 deaths.

Rounding out the top five nations in deaths were the United Kingdom (43,500); Italy (34,700); and France (29,700). Italy, the former epicenter of the European outbreak, had the lowest daily count of COVID-19 deaths in nearly four months on Saturday: eight.

India has reported more than 16,000 deaths, with 19,900 additional infections reported on Sunday, bringing the total to more than 528,800 confirmed cases. Authorities said more than 309,700 people have recovered there.

Russia on Sunday registered more than 6,700 new cases of coronavirus, bringing its confirmed infections to almost 634,000, the third highest number in the world after the United States and Brazil. It has reported just over 9,000 deaths.

Meanwhile, China reported no new deaths on Sunday, leaving its reported total at more than 4,600 among more than 84,700 confirmed cases.

Experts have warned that these figures significantly underestimated the true cost of the pandemic, due to limited evidence and minor cases lost. They also question the reporting methods of certain countries, including China.

