Coronavirus delays Louisiana's roundup, the oldest tournament of its kind in the country

The country's oldest fishing herd is postponed due to this year's coronavirus pandemic.

The Grand Isle Tarpon Rodeo announced that the restrictions of the COVID-19 pandemic meant that the contest will not take place this month, but authorities hoped to reschedule it.

The tournament generally draws thousands of visitors to Grand Isle, the Louisiana city of 1,400, during the last weekend of July.

“The Rodeo Board made this decision with the health and safety of workers and assistants in mind. The Jefferson Parish Administration and Jefferson Parish Council support this decision and will assist event organizers to reschedule this event at a later date, ”the statement read.

The first tarpon rodeo took place in 1928.

The Gulf of Mexico oil spill canceled the 2010 event.

It was also canceled in 1930 and during World War II, from 1942 to 1945, according to the event's website.

Associated Press contributed to this report.