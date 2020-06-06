The men were left alone on Omaha Beach in the early hours of Saturday, dressed in vintage battle suits, with 6 feet between them.

They looked across the water, where hundreds of thousands of soldiers, American, British, and Canadian, landed on June 6, 1944 to launch the battle that changed the course of World War II.

The gathering to mark the anniversary of the invasion, known simply as D-Day, was remarkably small, a few dozen, fueled by fear of the coronavirus, The Associated Press reported.

Every two years it has drawn crowds to mark the liberation from Nazi oppression.

Last year, on the 75th anniversary, tens of thousands of people from around the world came to the beaches of Normandy in France to cheer on the dwindling number of D-Day veterans.

Charles Shay was one of those troops who broke into Omaha Beach, a 19-year-old Army medic who was found dodging machine gun fire and exploding projectiles.

"I am very sad now," Shay, now 95, told the AP. "Because of the virus, no one can be here. I would like to see more of us here. "

After the war, Shay settled near the beaches that defined her life. His home is the reason he was practically the only American survivor to stand in the arena on Saturday – his fellow veterans were unable to fly due to the pandemic.

In better times, the French launched vintage jeep and trucks, their noise heard for miles. On Saturday, the roads were deserted around Saint-Laurent-Sur-Mer, a town near Omaha Beach.