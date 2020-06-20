Coronavirus exemptions and immunity bills are a big mistake

The short answer to all of this is: just follow the rules.

The rules are easily accessible. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have guidelines. They focus on basic concepts such as social distancing, wearing a face mask, cleaning surfaces and hands, and common sense.

State and local governments have issued health orders, with the force of law. Many are based on CDC guidelines and vary based on the local prevalence of the virus. In some places, work should be done remotely if possible.

If you run a business, it is almost certain that if you follow the rules you will not be successfully sued. Compliance with detailed government guidelines and laws is almost always a successful defense. The law requires reasonable care, not perfection. If someone becomes ill despite reasonable care, responsibility is unlikely to be met.

What about exemptions? They are a bad idea.

First, a signed form stating that a client will not sue even if the business was negligent is unenforceable in most states, as it is considered against the public interest.

Second, the form itself sends the wrong message. Discourages reasonable care from owners and staff. It suggests that the business is not operating safely. And it is a detour for an already nervous public.

What about immunities? They are also bad.

A law that says a company is immune from lawsuits is a government blessing for bad behavior. As an exemption, it encourages a lack of proper attention. And as with an exemption, you punish someone who is the victim of another's guilt by denying them their day in court.

What makes the most sense is a positive statement. Businesses should consider communicating security messages. The message should say something like, "We care about you, your family, our employees, and the public. We strive to obey the law and CDC guidelines. If you think we are falling short, tell a manager."

That's a company that sends the right signal: You must feel good about being here because we are careful.

And what responsibility do customers have? Much.

If you see something wrong, you should speak. You are at risk, and so are all the people you will come into contact with. If you are part of the problem, such as not distancing yourself socially, the business is to blame, but so are you.

If you hire Covid-19 in a crowded bar or in a similar circumstance, you are what is called relatively negligent for putting yourself in that situation. You knew better than you acted.

In the unlikely event that an attorney takes your case, a jury will be asked to compare your negligence with that of the court. You are likely to be found mostly guilty and in the vast majority of states, you would be charged nothing because most places prohibit the recovery of plaintiffs whose fault exceeds that of the defendant.

How should a company consider its legal liability to others beyond its customers and employees? With concern.

Yes, it is true that the socially distanced employer will have a weak claim. And yes, the socially distanced employee will be limited to recovery under the worker's compensation system.

But the business that enables unsafe practices is subject to a successful lawsuit by those who contract the virus from a customer or employee. While it can be difficult to prove causation, the possibility of a successful lawsuit is real.

So even if a campaign assistant has no claim, his mother could have it. That is a good reason for everyone to be careful.

The American civil liability law is flawed, but generally an unfairly acting person must pay for the damage it causes. That is a critical principle in a pandemic, where the law must serve to deter even more deaths and compensate victims of the guilt of others.