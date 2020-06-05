Coronavirus face masks should be worn in public, says WHO in updated guide

In a continuous effort to stop the spread of new coronavirusThe World Health Organization (WHO) on Friday updated its guideline to recommend that governments around the world encourage the widespread use of cloth face masks in public settings.

"Governments should encourage the general public to wear masks where there is widespread transmission and physical distancing is difficult, such as on public transport or in stores," said WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus he said during a press conference on Friday.

The global health agency recommended cloth face masks for most people, but those in high-risk groups, such as people over 65 or those with underlying health conditions, should consider wearing medical-grade masks. .

"We are advising governments to encourage the general public to wear a mask. And we specified a cloth mask, that is, a non-medical mask, "said Maria Van Kerkhove, WHO chief technical expert at COVID-19. Reuters "We have new research findings. We now have evidence that if done correctly it can provide a barrier … to potentially infectious droplets. "

In fact, the new guideline appears to come from recent studies that have concluded wearing masks can help prevent a COVID-19 infection. However, other precautions, namely washing your hands frequently and staying at least 6 feet away from others in public, when possible should also be followed, experts warned.

"The masks alone will not protect you from COVID-19," Tedros said during the briefing, according to Reuters.

Initially, the WHO recommended that only those who experience COVID-19 symptoms or who are caring for someone infected with the new virus wear a face mask. The new WHO recommendations also lag behind those of other major health agencies, such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

In April, the CDC updated its guidelines for recommend All Americans wear cloth face covers while in public, "especially in areas of significant community transmission."