Coronavirus hospital data removed from CDC website following Trump's plan to redirect information

Dr. Adriana Coronel attends to a patient with COVID-19 at the Eurnekian Ezeiza Hospital on the outskirts of Buenos Aires on July 14. Natacha Pisarenko / AP

The number of deaths in Argentina due to Covid-19 has reached 2,072, with 22 new deaths in the last 24 hours, according to data published by the Ministry of Health on Thursday morning.

The total number of coronavirus cases is 111,160, with 4,250 new cases, a record daily increase.

During the ministry's morning briefing, Carla Vizzotti, Secretary for Access to Health, highlighted that 93% of new cases belong to the Buenos Aires metropolitan region (AMBA).

At least 49,120 people have recovered from the virus since the pandemic began, according to health officials.

Argentine President Alberto Fernández is expected to meet Thursday with different experts and health officials to decide on new closure measures in the capital and surrounding areas that would begin on Saturday, Argentina's state news agency Telam reported. .

Fernández re-imposed a confinement in the Buenos Aires metropolitan area until Friday due to the spread of the virus.