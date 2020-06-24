Coronavirus in Florida: Republicans call for caution as state sees increase in cases







"We clearly have not gotten over it," Florida Sen. Rick Scott, a Republican, told CNBC Monday morning. "So I think everyone is concerned when they read about cases, the number of cases increases."

"We are not out of the woods," said the former governor. "We have a lot of work to do. We have to … Every one of us. Everyone should take this seriously. Wear your mask. Social distance. You know, don't go to places you're not going." I do not have to go. Be careful ".

"It's pretty basic. That is, it's still deadly," Scott continued. "We all have to be careful."

The warning to Floridians comes two months before President Donald Trump accepts the 2020 Republican presidential nomination in Jacksonville in a place that houses 15,000 people. The president, who wants a large-scale convention, decided to change the location of Charlotte, North Carolina, after a dispute with the state's Democratic governor over established social distancing guidelines to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

The party has signed a contract to hold the convention in Charlotte, so it is still required to hold a portion of the convention in the city of North Carolina, but the main event will take place in Florida. Florida averaged about 3,103 new cases per day last week, which is approximately 87% more than the previous week, according to a CNN analysis of data from Johns Hopkins University. New cases in Duval County, which includes Jacksonville, have increased dramatically in the past week, according to data from the Florida Department of Health. On Monday, Duval County reported a total of 3,085 coronavirus cases and 60 deaths. Florida is one of 10 states that saw its highest seven-day average of new daily cases of new coronaviruses on June 21, according to Johns Hopkins data. The others are Arizona, California, Georgia, Missouri, Nevada, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas, and Utah. Florida has "all the marks of the next great epicenter of coronavirus transmission," according to projections by a model scientist at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia and the University of Pennsylvania. "Obviously we are extremely concerned," Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, a Republican, told CNN's Poppy Harlow on Monday, saying that coronavirus cases were on the rise in Miami. He said no venues would be opened in Miami for major events, such as a rally or sporting event, and that Miami was not heading to the third phase of reopening due to the data. "It really has nothing to do with more tests. It has to do with more people being tested being positive," Suarez said. Trump told supporters at a Tulsa rally over the weekend that the Covid-19 tests were "a double-edged sword." "I said to my people, 'Slow down the test, please,'" Trump said. Several White House officials claimed the president was joking, but Trump told CBN News on Monday that he was not joking. At a press conference Monday, Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry, Republican, urged people to wear masks and practice social distancing. "It is out of respect and care for the vulnerable around us that they could end Covid-19," he said. "Without precautions, to be clear, the spread is real, which is what we said when we reopened," Curry said. Most Florida counties, except Broward, Miami-Dade and Palm Beach, entered the second phase of reopening in early June. Curry noted that the city still had months before the Republican National Convention was held there. "Whatever precautions and public health actions need to be taken at that time, given the environment we find ourselves in, they will be taken," Curry said. Curry said one of the reasons the number of cases had increased was because "access to evidence has increased significantly." He said: "What we can tell you is yes, the numbers are increasing, but Covid-19 related hospital patients are not increasing." Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, a Republican, said at a news conference on Saturday that the increase in coronavirus cases in Florida is not solely due to increased evidence. "Even when the tests are increasing or are flat, the number of people with positive results accelerates faster than that. You know, that's evidence that there is transmission between those communities," said DeSantis. DeSantis had previously blamed the increase in some cases in part on the crowded living conditions of migrant families. He said at the press conference that the state has seen a "really significant increase in positive test results for people in their 20s and 30s." He also said that the "vast majority" of Florida coronavirus cases are from asymptomatic people.

CNN's Ethan Cohen contributed to this report.