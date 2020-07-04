Coronavirus in Spain: order of confinement for 200,000 in the province of Lleida





"We have decided to implement perimeter controls around Segrià (county) in response to data confirming a significant growth in the number of Covid-19 cases," Catalan regional president Quim Torra announced at a press conference.

The running of the bulls started at noon on Saturday and includes the provincial capital of Lleida. It will be implemented by 24 police checkpoints throughout the county perimeter, preventing movement of entry and exit, except to work or to serve people with special needs, two Catalan government spokespersons told CNN.

The confinement order does not have a time limit and will be in force for as long as necessary to combat the outbreak in the county, added the two spokesmen for the Catalan government.

For the past few weeks, medical personnel have been trying to control several coronavirus outbreaks in the county, involving temporary farm workers in farm businesses, and also in an elderly care center and small hotel that caters to people without home.