Coronavirus infects pet cat in England: officials

The new coronavirus has infected a pet cat in England, officials in the country said this week.

In a joint statement on Monday, the UK Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs and the Animal and Plant Health Agency announced that a pet cat tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes a COVID infection. -19 Inhumans.

CATS CAN PASS THE CORONAVIRUS FOR ANY OTHER, THE STUDY FINDS

The confirmed case marks the first time that an animal in the country has contracted the virus, authorities said, adding that currently "there is no evidence to suggest that the animal was involved in (the) transmission of the disease to its owners or that Pets or other pets can transmit the virus to people. "

The cat probably contracted the virus from its owners, who at one point tested positive for COVID-19. The cat and its owners have since recovered, and no other animal or person in the home has contracted the virus, according to the statement.

The case was first identified after a cat was diagnosed with the feline herpes virus by a private veterinarian, which officials said is a "common respiratory infection" in cats. However, as part of a research program, the same sample was also tested for the new virus and was ultimately positive.

Officials from the Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA) laboratory in Weybridge confirmed the results on July 22.

"This is a very rare event with infected animals detected to date that only show mild clinical signs and recover within a few days," Veterinary Director Christine Middlemiss said in a statement.

Yvonne Doyle, medical director of Public Health England, said in a statement that the case "should not be cause for alarm."

"Research into this case suggests that the infection spread from human to animal, and not vice versa. At this time, there is no evidence that pets can transmit the disease to humans, "Doyle said." According to general advice on fighting coronavirus, you should wash your hands regularly, even before and after contact with animals".

Since the pandemic began, there have been several reports of cats, both domestic and wild, contracting the virus from humans. Dogs in the United States have also tested positive for the virus. A tiger at the Bronx Zoo in New York tested positive for the coronavirus in early April after an infected worker exposed it to him. Then later that month, two cats in New York became the first pets in the United States to test positive.

A study published in The New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM) in May found that cats can transmit the new coronavirus to each other, even if they show no symptoms.

Six cats participated in the study, three of which were inoculated with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes a COVID-19 infection.

The other three were exposed to inoculated cats; Each healthy cat was housed in a cage with one of the infected cats to "assess whether transmission of the virus by direct contact would occur between cats in each of the three pairs," the researchers wrote.

CAN CORONAVIRUSES SPREAD IN POOL WATER?

Soon after, the virus was detected in the three previously uninfected cats, nasal swabs showed.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) offers guidance to pet owners in the midst of the pandemic, advising sick owners to "restrict contact with their pets and other animals, just as they would with pets. people "until COVID-19 is better understood.