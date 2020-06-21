Coronavirus is cause for concern, but there's no reason to "get in the block," Inglesby says

Dr. Tom Inglesby, director of the Johns Hopkins University Center for Health Safety, warned that events such as the President Trump campaign rally and ongoing protests over the death of George Floyd could lead to an increase in cases of coronavirus, but noted that he does not believe that the blockages are necessary to combat the spikes.

States like Florida, Texas and Arizona have seen significant increases in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations after they took steps to reopen their economies, but Inglesby told "Fox News Sunday" that this does not mean that states should revert to close again.

FOUR STATES REPORT RECORD HIGHS IN CASES OF CORONAVIRUSES; FLORIDA AND ARIZONA LAST

"I don't think we should shut down in these places," Inglesby said, noting that different states have different circumstances. He suggested that governors take the initiative by providing guidance to people to take measures that help, such as social distancing and wearing masks.

"They should also be very encouraging to people, leaders should be encouraging people to use the tools that we know work," Inglesby said. "We should encourage people to cover their faces, stay away, avoid large gatherings, use hand sanitizers, or wash their hands. And those are things that we know work, and leaders really should, I think, duplicate and be communicating that across the country. "

On the subject of large gatherings, Inglesby said he was "concerned" that events such as the President Trump rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma on Saturday night and the recent mass protests over the death of George Floyd, who died while he was in police custody, they could lead to the spread. of the virus.

“Yes, I thought that the demonstration was worrisome in terms of risk to public health. CDC's recent guidance was that the highest risk meetings are those that are large, indoors, where people cannot stay more than 6 feet apart, and where people travel from outside the city, and this concentration met all those criteria. And what I saw was that people were sitting very close to each other, not seeing many people wearing masks. There were some people shaking hands without hand sanitizer, lots of screaming. All of these things will increase the risk of spread. "

When asked if he believed the rally could be a "super spread" event leading to a significant increase in cases, Inglesby said, "I am concerned about that."

SIX TRUMP ADVANCE TEAM MEMBERS IN TULSA TEST POSITIVE FOR CORONAVIRUSES

Inglesby also warned that ongoing protests across the country are also a problem when it comes to potentially spreading COVID-19, given the number of people involved.

"I certainly sympathize with the motivations of the protests that have taken place across the country, but I am concerned that they are an opportunity for spread," he said. "I think it is a little, or even more than a little, different from having a big meeting indoors. We know that the external risks are less than the internal risks, and if people can maintain their space, that will help, but certainly I think there is a risk with large-scale protests also for further spread. "

Several states like Florida and Arizona have seen jumps in the number of cases in recent weeks after taking steps to reopen their economies. Inglesby said the increase is not simply the result of increased testing, but a real increase in disease.

"You can distinguish what is more evidence from what is the most serious disease by looking at the hospitalization rate, the ICU rate and the positive percentage of general tests for a given state," he said, noting that in many states there is a increased hospitalization and test positivity.

“So, a serious illness is occurring. That's not just because we are doing more testing in one state. That's because there is a more serious disease in a state. "