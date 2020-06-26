Coronavirus is more likely to hospitalize or kill people with these 5 underlying conditions

As the coronavirus resurfaces at critical points in the United States, health officials are doing everything possible to protect Americans who are at the highest risk of contracting the disease.

It is well documented that older adults and those with underlying conditions are susceptible to the negative effects of the virus and, in many cases, are less likely to recover. But which underlying conditions are most likely to lead to poor health outcomes in patients who get COVID-19?

COVID OVERVOLTAGE: UNITED STATES SEES HIGHEST NUMBER OF NEW CORONAVIRUS CASES SINCE APRIL

According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), hospital visits were six times higher among patients with underlying conditions, and those same patients were 12 times more likely to die from COVID-19 than their counterparts without medical conditions.

These are the five most commonly reported underlying conditions in patients with COVID-19:

Hypertension

Cardiovascular disease

Diabetes

Obesity

Chronic lung disease

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Doctors don't fully understand the correlation between diabetes and obesity with COVID-19, according to Clarke Piatt, ICU medical director at Bryn Mawr Hospital in Philadelphia. But he told The Philadelphia Inquirer that diseases are generally associated with inflammation and decreased lung capacity, making oxygen flow difficult as the new virus also attacks the lungs.