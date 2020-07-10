Coronavirus leads De Blasio from New York to cancel all major events until September

New York City is canceling street fairs, outdoor concerts, parades, and other major events until September due to the coronavirus, as local officials try to keep the apples open for restaurants and the public.

Large outdoor gatherings have been officially banned in New York since the spring, although thousands have taken to the streets of the city to protest police brutality. Mayor Bill de Blasio, a Democrat, said Thursday that the city's ban will exempt "protests, religious events and press conferences."

The mayor said that his city will not issue permits for events of more than one block, street fairs, park events that could "unreasonably decrease" public use, events that require speakers, and any event in a location that interferes with open streets and city ​​open. Restaurant program. He said the city will refund or defer fees paid in connection with denied permits.

"As New York has begun its reopening process, accessible open space is more important than ever," de Blasio said in a statement. "While it pains me to cancel some of the city's most beloved events, our focus now should be on prioritizing city space for public use and continuing social distancing."

He said New York has slowly reopened as the percentage of positive cases appears to have declined since the April peaks.

New York City is slated to enter Phase 4 of the state's COVID-19 reopening process during the week of July 20.

Governor Andrew Cuomo said Thursday that eight other people with COVID-19 died in New York hospitals and nursing homes on Wednesday.

The number of hospitalizations has declined overall since it was shot in mid-April, but 851 people with COVID-19 were hospitalized on Wednesday. That's until 817 on Sunday, according to the Democratic office.

More than 32,280 people have died from complications with the respiratory virus in New York, according to data from the Johns Hopkins Panel COVID-19, which is the highest number of deaths in the 50 states.

Associated Press contributed to this report.