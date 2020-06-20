Coronavirus live news and updates from around the world

People sit outside their vehicles to watch a movie at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on June 18. Lynne Sladky / AP

The Miami Dolphins have unveiled their new outdoor movie theaters at Hard Rock Stadium, which includes a driving experience, according to the NFL team's website.

The Dolphins are opening their territory for guests to drive their cars to the Hard Rock Stadium field to watch a movie on the big screen of the stadium.

Guests can watch from their vehicle or settle in a "tailgate space" directly outside their vehicle "while maintaining a 6-foot distance from all other vehicles and spectators," says the Miami Dolphins website. Food and beverage service is available "to be ordered and delivered directly to your vehicle," according to the website.

A second movie experience has been created outside the stadium in a "open-air theater" complete with couches and "restaurant-style restaurants," the website says. Movies playing this month include "Jurassic Park," "Despicable Me 3," "Men In Black," and replays of previous Super Bowls, the website said.

Tickets start at $ 17 per person for the outdoor theater and $ 39 per vehicle for the drive-up theater, the website says. The self-service theater has a capacity of 175 cars, while the open-air theater has a capacity of 400 people, according to CNN affiliate WPLG.

"All proceeds will benefit the Miami Dolphins Foundation Food Relief Program," says the website.