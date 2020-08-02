Coronavirus live news and updates from around the world

Thousands of protesters chant slogans and hold signs during a protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu outside his Jerusalem residence on August 1. Oded Balilty / AP

Thousands of anti-Netanyahu protesters in Israel staged their largest demonstration until Saturday night, filling streets and a central square near the prime minister's residence in Jerusalem.

A police commander at the rally told CNN that he estimated 17,000 people were present at one stage. Police have not yet officially put a number in the crowd, but other Israeli media estimates range from 15,000 to over 20,000.

There were also smaller demonstrations in Tel Aviv, Caesarea and Haifa, as well as at dozens of road and bridge crossings across the country.

While past protests have been characterized in part by Netanyahu's anger at the coronavirus pandemic and its impact on small businesses, the focus of the demonstration in Jerusalem was firmly on the corruption charges facing the Prime Minister. .

The black flags, the symbol of the anti-corruption movement, along with the Israeli flags were very evident, while the posters implored the Prime Minister to resign, or demanded that he go to prison. At one point, people repeatedly sang a list of the crimes for which he is being tried: bribery, fraud, and breach of trust. Netanyahu denies all the charges against him.

A protester told CNN:

He is not capable of leading, he is no longer capable of managing the country because he is very involved in what is happening with his trial … he does not care about the people, he does not care about the citizens. "

Israel has recorded 72,283 coronavirus cases and 527 deaths as of Sunday morning.

Protesters light torches during a protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu outside his Jerusalem residence on August 1. Oded Balilty / AP

Despite the seriousness of the messages, the atmosphere at the rally had a strong carnival feel. Many people played makeshift drums and percussion instruments, while others played horns and trumpets, providing a continuous and noisy backdrop for procedures. The vast majority of participants were young and almost all wore a mask, although CNN witnessed little or no sign of social estrangement.

Police began telling people to leave the protest site after midnight local time. At around 1:30 a.m., officers moved in to forcibly disperse the remaining few hundred.