Coronavirus live news and updates from around the world

The 2020-2021 school year will begin with remote learning on August 24, according to Mexico's education minister Esteban Moctezuma at Monday's presidential briefing.

“We all want to go back to school with our friends and teachers that we miss; however, the health risk remains high, "added Moctezuma.

He said that in-person classes in Mexico will begin when the national traffic light monitoring system based on the coronavirus transmission rate is "at the green level."

The Mexican government implemented a weekly "traffic light" system based on the coronavirus transmission rate to begin easing restrictions on June 1.

“We are convinced that despite adversity, it is possible to continue learning for our students. This does not mean replacing schools, teachers are irreplaceable, "said the minister.

To address the lack of internet access in many homes across the country, on Monday the government signed an agreement with some of the country's main media outlets that will serve more than 30 million students with 16 academic degrees on six channels of TV.

Coverage will be 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and students will be screened, Moctezuma said. Those who do not have access to television would also have a radio frequency.

"Those families that do not have access to the Internet, but the main part is television, 94% of families have it, and in the poorest communities, efforts will focus on doing it by radio," he added.

According to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) in June, the Covid-19 pandemic has exacerbated inequalities across Latin America and highlighted the "digital divide in Latin American households", with only 34% of primary schools , 41% of high school and 68% of higher education students who have access to a computer connected to the internet at home.