Coronavirus live news and updates from around the world

Emergency department visits decreased by as much as 63.5% during the first Covid-19 pandemic attack in five states, while hospital admissions increased by as much as 149%, according to new research.

Dr Molly Jeffery of the Mayo Clinic and her colleagues attempted to understand the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on hospitalizations. The team focused on 24 emergency departments in five major health systems in Colorado, Connecticut, Massachusetts, New York, and North Carolina from early January to late April.

What the research discovered: Jeffery's team found that emergency department visits decreased in a range from 41.5% in Colorado to 63.5% in New York.

Rates plummeted in March, when there was an increase in national public health messages about Covid-19 risk, they reported Monday in JAMA Internal Medicine.

The researchers suggest this could be due to fear of exposure to the coronavirus in the emergency department, concerns about long waiting times, or a sense of civic responsibility to conserve the health care resources needed to respond to the pandemic.

During the same four-month period, more people were admitted to the hospital as coronavirus infections increased. The increases ranged from 149% in New York to 22% in North Carolina. The team observed that admission rates remained stable until coronavirus rates in each area began to rise.

Next steps: Because the researchers did not analyze what emergency department visits were for Covid-19, they say more research is needed to understand the association between the virus and other emergency department visits. They also point out that the study results may not generalize to populations beyond the five health systems studied.

They say leaders and public health care systems should encourage those experiencing severe symptoms to visit the emergency department and communicate with the public about the best way to receive care during the pandemic.

This dovetails with other research that suggests people were staying away from hospitals and not calling 911 for health emergencies, even when they needed it. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported in June that coronavirus-free emergency visits to the US decreased by 42% from last year.

"People experiencing chest pain, loss of motor function, altered mental status, or other life-threatening problems should seek immediate emergency care regardless of the pandemic," the CDC advised.