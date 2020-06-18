Coronavirus live news and updates from around the world

Leading government health experts in the United States have been absent from public discussions and updates on the coronavirus pandemic for weeks.

Former White House medical team adviser under George W. Bush, Dr. Jonathan Reiner, said it was because "they are telling the truth."

Dr. Deborah Birx, White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator, Dr. Stephen Hahn, Commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration, the director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The US, Dr. Robert Redfield, and the leading infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, have made a few updates. on the response of US Covid-19. USA and few interviews on the state of the pandemic.

"Because they are doctors and, by nature, they tell the truth. And the truth is that the pandemic is still very, very active in the United States and that we are not returning to normal and that there are difficult things that the public has to do" , Reiner, professor of medicine at George Washington University. , she told CNN's Erin Burnett.

Reiner said experts' views on the state of the pandemic run counter to messages from the Trump administration.

"The vice president in his opinion piece yesterday spoke about not only having ordered the entire government, but a response from the entire United States to this, but not really," Reiner said.

"If he was doing that, if the administration was doing that, they would ask the American people to do something very difficult, which is to protect each other. And the way we protect each other is through social distancing and wearing masks, and it's hard to do, and it's decidedly abnormal, but that's how we put off this pandemic. "