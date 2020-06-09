Harvard researchers say the new satellite images show dramatic spikes in car traffic around major hospitals in Wuhan last fall, suggesting that the coronavirus may have spread through central China in early August, four months. before Beijing first reported the outbreak to the world.

The Harvard Medical School study used techniques similar to those used by intelligence agencies to disaggregate commercial satellite images and saw abnormal increases outside Wuhan's top five hospitals beginning in late summer and early fall, John Brownstein, Ph.D., a Harvard medical professor led the research, he told ABC News.

In one case, researchers counted 171 cars parked outside Wuhan Tianyou Hospital in October 2018. Satellite data from the same time a year later showed a 67 percent increase.

"Clearly, there was a certain level of social disturbance long before what was previously identified as the start of the new coronavirus pandemic," said Brownstein.

Around the same time, there was also a sharp increase in online searches for information on symptoms associated with coronavirus, including "cough" and "diarrhea."

"This is a growing body of information that points to something that was happening in Wuhan at the time," Brownstein said, adding that additional research is needed to "fully discover what happened and for people to really learn how these diseases outbreaks develop and emerge in populations. "

Brownstein's study has not been peer-reviewed, and China has already ruled out its findings, which has strongly rejected international claims that it suppressed vital information about the new coronavirus and has not been honest with the world since.

"I think it is ridiculous, incredibly ridiculous to come to a conclusion based on superficial observations such as traffic volume," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said at a press conference on Tuesday.

Since the outbreak in Wuhan in 2019, the coronavirus has spread worldwide, infecting 7.1 million people and killing more than 407,000 worldwide, according to the latest count by Johns Hopkins University.

The virus is widely believed to have leaped from animal species to humans. And because the origin of the coronavirus has been so difficult to pin down but so vital for scientists to understand, experts around the world have been racing to uncover as much information as they can about the pathogen formally known as SARS-CoV2.

Western researchers have complained that China has blocked their efforts to delve into the origins of the contagion. Some also criticized the World Health Organization and accused the medical arm of the United Nations of helping China to hide information.